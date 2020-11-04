All eyes on the River States Conference for IU Kokomo

An injury-plagued, unexpected season derailed the Cougars’ hopes to win the conference last year, as IU Kokomo finished 17-13 and 8-8 in the River States Conference.

Cougars Head Coach Colie Shelwick is anxious to turn some of those losses into wins this season. 2020 puts a whole new definition to the word “unpredictable,” and Shelwick is ready to bring back her players and get back to work.

“I’m excited. Most of those kids are returning, basically all of them. And they knew how much of an uphill battle it was for us after we lost some key pieces last year, and I think they’re ready to make sure that doesn’t happen again,” Shelwick said. “So for us, it’s just a matter of making sure that they bought in right away and those returners coming back and being leaders immediately.”

With just one senior in the lineup in Jadah Anderson, a junior college transfer from Johnson County Community College, Shelwick said emerging leaders will be essential in the Cougars’ success this year. The juniors are Shelwick’s first recruiting class, which explained the youth on the team.

Despite a quarantine spring and summer, Shelwick said the players are in better shape than ever and ready to hit the ground running. She said if they get on a roll earlier in the season versus later, like last season, it will fare better in achieving their long-term goals.

“The goal is to hopefully get better as the year continues and end better. So I mean it’s just my sophomores are juniors now, turning that corner and taking on those leadership roles and recognizing that they’re upperclassmen now, and their expectations will be what they are. Failure isn’t an option for them,” she said.

The big focus this year is limiting turnovers. Last year, the Cougars averaged almost 16 turnovers a game, which Shelwick said was almost unheard of. The fact that the Cougars won 17 games last season despite that gives them confidence knowing they can make a run if they clean up some of those issues.

“It was kind of one of those things where we were digging ourselves into holes and having to climb out every single time, so I’m hoping they’ve learned from that experience. That’s going to make sure we provide less turnovers and create less scoring opportunities for the other team,” she said.

The Cougars will be a post-dominant team, she said. Rebounding will be huge and hopefully a game-changer for the team.

A lot of the issues last year came from a lack of patience, she said. It’s important to go with the flow and let the game come more naturally for the players instead of forcing the issue. With two six-footers, a deep backcourt and high expectations from pre-season all-conference junior Tia Chambers, Shelwick has confidence.

The Cougars dropped the first game to Marian, and the second contest against IU Northwest was postponed due to virus issues. But the Cougars hope to get the ball rolling on Nov. 5 at Governors State University.