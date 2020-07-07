Ace of Trades takes over former Hot Box Pizza team

As the UCT league kicked off its season on June 15, there was just one problem for the team formerly known as Hot Box Pizza – the players had no uniforms.

Typically a Southside team, Hot Box Pizza came to UCT under the direction of Head Coach Josh Bough. With a mix-up at the start of the season, Bough was left scrambling for a business to sponsor the team as the players wore their personal clothing in the meantime.

“I contacted some local businesses and people that ran their own businesses around town to see if they could possibly get us some jerseys printed up. And what I was running into was, because of time constraints and how they kind of opened up all the youth rec leagues at once, everybody was going to be at least a month–and-a-half out, which almost put us at the end of our season before we could get jerseys made,” Bough said.

Bough said Hot Box’s corporate office never received the paperwork for the sponsorship before Southside’s season was canceled. Since the bigger concern seemed to be whether the league actually was going to have a season, Bough said the issue was likely “overlooked.”

After an unsuccessful search for a local business to sponsor the team, Bough reached out to the parents of his team for help. The team came up with a sponsorship from Ace of Trades, a small construction and contracting business located in Midland, Mich., looking also to get a screen and vinyl printing business off the ground.

The owner of Ace of Trades agreed to Bough’s proposal to have the company design the shirts to help cut costs for the team, and then the situation became “win-win” for both parties, according to Bough.

“(It) was actually a blessing because I got our hats and jerseys for like $25 a kid, which is just unheard of. And it kind of helped him out with advertising and kind of helped us out with the uniform situation … He is a small business owner, so any help that I could give to a small business owner and help that I can get in return for my kids, kind of mutually beneficial, I would say,” Bough said.

Not only was it a scuttle for Bough to get uniforms for the team, but it also was a two-week long process for him to get a roster put together, he said. During a normal season, he easily has 12 to 13 players on a team. However, with the COVID-19 pandemic and cancelation of Southside’s season, Bough had to pick and choose players still willing to play from Southside, as well as kids at UCT who still needed to be placed on a team. After dedicating his time to finding players, Bough finally came up with 12-person roster.

“As far as roster size, if I hadn’t tried so hard, I probably would have barely enough to play on a team. Since I was so adamant about getting my kid out of the house over the summer, I think that helped motivate it, me reaching out to everybody and kind of pushing for it,” Bough said.

Bough said the team has improved greatly since the start of the season. Now four games into the season, the players have adjusted and learned more about the game, he said. With not much practice time before gameplay began, The Ace of Trades team lost its first couple of games by five or six runs but beat an opponent by 10 runs more recently.

Ace of Trades will play again Wednesday, July 8, against C.J.’s Carwash, at 7:30 p.m.