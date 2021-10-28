A steady wave of green & gold

For the last several years, Eastern High School’s football program has been the model for success in the area, cranking out winning seasons and various stars that have gone on to play at the next level.

Comets Head Coach Josh Edwards said many reasons are responsible for the success, chief among them being the buy-in he’s received from his players and the standards set in them at an early age. Though the last four years have really been solid, the winning culture was put into motion young before that.

“The past four years have obviously been really high levels of success for us, but I was doing the statistics for our program seven years back and we’re near 70 percent winning percentage dating back seven years. Now, seven years ago the records weren’t that great, and then at the six-year mark we were right at the .500 mark, and then it was 2016 or 2017 we had the 6-4 season. Since then we’ve been consistently building upon that,” Edwards said.

Below is a breakdown of the team’s records since then.

2018: 8-2

2019: 11-1

2020: 10-1

2021: 8-3 (so far)

Edwards said the kids have really bought into the year-round training aspect of high school football. Getting rusty isn’t an option, and the players don’t allow themselves any buffering between graduating classes, the expectation is the same.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

There isn’t an in-school weight program at Eastern, he said, but there are two classes per day when the players could “possibly get in there and lift” if it fits in their schedule. Players often come in before school, after school, or before or after football practice or practice from other sports.

“I attribute a big part of it to that, the fact that the kids are totally dedicated to continuing the success they help create. Then also, I feel like our young program is very, very strong right now. My wife and I run the youth program, but I’ve also got outstanding coaches down there in our youth who are implementing the varsity style of offense and the terminology that the defense is using,” Edwards said.

Kids are running high-school level schemes from an early age and understanding football from a high cerebral level. That way, when they get to Edwards in high school, expectations are set and the players know what they’re getting into. On offense, the players are getting into main formations and main plays all the way down to the second- and third-grade level.

“If you watch our games, we want to run the ball first even on the varsity level but it’s nice to have the ability to throw the football if teams are packing the box and taking away your running game, so that’s something we are trying to get the kids comfortable with even at the lower elementary levels,” he said.

There’s no shortage of Eastern greats for younger players to emulate and look up to, whether it’s Josiah Price or Zane Downing or Chris Travis, the model for success is there.

It’s not just work either, Edwards said, but the Comet family truly is a family. Edwards said the buy-in is a two-week street, and he makes sure the players know the coaches love them and are committed to their success. Players respond to that love, and play for each other each week on the field.

“I think number one is set the expectations high for them, but with that comes the fact that we show them that we love them. We do not shy away from that word in our program. We tell these guys that we love them because if you love someone it’s a commitment. And so when we talk about loving the program, loving the kids, loving our teammates, loving the coaches, that’s what we’re trying to convey to them. When we use that word, we’re using that word because we are invested in this program. We are invested in each other, and we do love each other,” Edwards said.

So far, the recipe is really trending in the right direction. If the Comets are consistently in the mix when postseason times come around, there’s a chance with their unique culture and consistency, they could break through on a run through the sectional and beyond year in and year out.

The culture is strong. Last season when the pandemic was raging and the sports climate was rough, Edwards said the seniors didn’t miss a beat, scheduling Zoom meetings to spend time with teammates and go over film for the potential game ahead. Though the Comets have half the amount of seniors they did last year, there’s no love lost in the program.

Though the Comets took one on the chin in a tough loss to Eastbrook 56-14 in the sectional, the culture is solidified and the team will be contenders year in and year out.