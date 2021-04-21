A Q&A with Kokomo Parks and Rec's Torrey Roe

The Kokomo Perspective sat down with Kokomo Parks and Recreation Superintendent Torrey Roe about the addition of Championship Park to an already athlete-filled Howard County.

----------------------------

Q: What do you think the impact of the park will be for local athletes looking to compete in youth sports?

A: You know, I think it's an opportunity for our local athletes to compete in a state-of-the-art facility unlike anything that they've played on before. If you compare what we have at Championship Park to the existing youth leagues, it's night and day, pristine playing conditions all the time, turf being graded, just plush. It's going to be an awesome opportunity for these kids to play day-in and day-out and enhance their ability in baseball and softball.

Q: How will the park make a safer environment for the athletes competing?

A: It should certainly decrease the liability as far as the athletes are concerned. You get a much more true hop off of the turf. That little slight imperfection that you may get on a natural grass field or on an infield that gets drug every day, you know it just eliminates all of that liability for the athlete and for the league itself.

Q: Since youth baseball and softball numbers have declined in recent years, what kind of draw do you expect the park to bring in?

A: Numbers are declining throughout the city as far as baseball goes. We like to use the saying that "what's good for the visitor is good for the resident as well." So not only will this thing help with the economic impact on bringing that out-of-town visitor into Kokomo and have the opportunity to play at Championship Park, but really the win-win with that is that our local athletes get the opportunity to play there as well.

Q: Is there any concern that with all the attention geared at this park, the others might get neglected in the process?

A: There is a plan in place to continue to maintain the local facilities. The parks and recreation department will maintain all of the parks that are going to be in the youth leagues now. So we are currently cutting the grass and maintaining the infields on a week-to-week basis. I think you're going to see some changes in the future with what those look like, but we will continue to maintain that level of care to allow the local athletes an opportunity to get some practice time out there.

Q: Are those older fields going to still be used throughout the calendar year?

A: All of the gameplay is scheduled for Championship Park, so those facilities will be practice facilities for the local KUBS organization to utilize and schedule those for practice. That's one of the things that we've been short on for a long time is practice facilities. So this allows us the opportunity to have, you know, eight fields of practice facilities and eight turf fields for games.

Q: Kokomo is a city that churns out high-level athletes at a high rate. How will the quality of this park only help to bring out the best in those athletes?

A: I just think it offers them the opportunity to practice on it from a really young age. You know, we would come up through facilities that aren't anywhere near what the local facilities are now. It's one thing that we have kind of a little feather in our cap, that we have so many beautiful facilities. Not only Championship Park, but all of the local high schools are making upgrades. The athletes nowadays just are blessed with the opportunities to play in such state-of-the-art facilities compared to what they were even 20 years ago.

Q: What's the response been like from people who have seen the park, not just from local leaders but for patrons as well?

A: Through the first three days of opening ceremonies for the local KUBS organization, the response has been overwhelmingly positive. Just the opportunity to come out to such a beautiful facility and then have the opportunity to see it change week after week as they come out and experience gameplay and see the change with us as we grow. I think it's important that the community is able to watch that growth take place as well, really kind of hands-on and seeing it change.

---------------------------

Overall the response has been celebratory, as crowds of all shapes and sizes flocked to Championship Park to support the city and its young athletes.

Generations will play at Championship Park for years to come, starting on the junior fields and working their way up. And it's not just the locals. Travel and collegiate teams are expected to utilize the facility as well, which will generate new revenue for the city to put back into youth sports. Kokomo continues to build itself into a destination place for travelers and a better home for its residents. If Championship Park is any indicator of the support spewing from the City of Firsts, it's only fitting to now dub the community the City of Champions.