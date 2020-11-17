A day in the life of an AD

Amid constant schedule changes, team quarantines, new spectator policies, and endless adjustments, athletic directors are the folks keeping organized sports afloat in a year shrouded in doubt.

Nick Sale, athletic director at Kokomo High School, is fumbling with schedule changes now. That comes with not only worrying about the home team but also keeping in contact with every team on the schedule and being flexible if and when athletic programs need to shut down.

“Harrison, McCutcheon, and the Tippecanoe school corporation are doing e-learning through Thanksgiving, so their first day to return to practice is like Nov. 30 and then have to get six practices in. So they really can’t play until the week of Dec. 7. It makes it challenging,” Sale said.

As winter sports are indoors, they’re potentially more problematic, and with basketball, there may be multiple games per week. So rescheduling games can get tricky very quickly, as Howard County schools already have rescheduled several contests into the basketball season.

“A couple of these girls’ basketball games have made it difficult to reschedule too, just because you’re only dealing with a couple months to try to get 22 games in, so it’s a time crunch for sure. And that’s pending that we all stay healthy during that time,” he said.

Kokomo Schools conducted e-learning for Nov. 5 and Nov. 6 due to students testing positive for COVID-19 and subsequent contract tracing, and all of the girls’ basketball games for the week of Nov. 8 to 14 were postponed. Schedules have to be flexible this season as athletic directors work with constantly-moving parts.

A difficult, busy, and yet rewarding job is that of an AD, in the best conditions. Introducing a pandemic forces ADs to make difficult decisions as they struggle to find answers for challenging times. Sale said often the answers aren’t clear, and he’s supposed to have them.

“Obviously in the role of an athletic director, organization and communication are so important, and then you have a lot of people wanting to have answers. During the pandemic and things like that, you don’t always have the answers,” Sale said. “And first and foremost you want to do what’s right by the kids and the coaches and our fans to try to get sports in, and we were pretty successful with that during the fall.”

Introducing flu season is a different story, Sale said, but the goal is to stay the course and get through the season, even if there are some shutdowns. It’s important for the kids socially, and having the opportunity to play high school sports is a short and priceless experience, he said.

Greg Cooper, athletic director at IU Kokomo, spoke on how different it can be tackling the issues within a higher education system. College is a whole new ballgame.

“It’s definitely an interesting time for any industry. It’s a little different because higher-eds are at a crossroads where most everybody is still going to school in K-12. Higher-eds are a whole different topic because we are a business. We’re not 100-percent funded by tax dollars, so there’s a lot of challenges in the higher-ed industry, even in public higher-ed like an IU system or any other state school out there,” Cooper said.

A big plus is having access to the resources and brainpower of the IU system, which allows administrators to stay on top of the virus and monitor it. Still, the university hasn’t been excused of cancellations so far.

IU Kokomo does mitigation testing on campus, and about 20 percent of the athletes are tested every week, Cooper said.

“We’ve had plenty of teams shut down. We just lost five or six games in the last couple weeks here,” he said. “But without a doubt, I think IU as a whole has done really well. I mean if you look at the numbers in the state and in Howard County compared to what we have on campus, we’re at like one-and-a-half percent at IU Kokomo for mitigation testing. So that’s really low compared to what Howard County and the state are experiencing.”

The constant testing is stressful, he admitted, and waiting on test results for days can throw a cork in the plans. If someone is tested on Tuesday and gets results on Friday, and there’s a presumptive positive test, not only is the game canceled that night, but also the team is shut down for two weeks.

“The goal is to make sure that you don’t spread it,” he said. “But at the same time you’re trying to console parents, console students that now feel like their senior season has been lost, and they’re never going to get to play their sport again. The mental challenge has been very tough on the athletes without a doubt, and the coaches for that matter.”

Cooper isn’t exempt from the mental stress, he said. His job is to sort of shoulder the pressure or take the heat off of the coaches and athletes so they can better focus on their craft. In a pandemic year, that task is only more difficult as the plan is constantly changing.

“I’ve had my moments, especially early on, where I was kind of at a breaking point. I’ll be honest. I had some moments there early on … I was a college athlete. I only coached one season of college basketball, only because I had to, and you know, I respect the challenges the coaches are going through,” Cooper said. “It is a stressful, high-stakes [environment], especially at the peak of your season. There’s definitely immense stress on the coaches and the mental side of it. I can’t speak highly enough about how important that is right now.”

Without Sale and Cooper there to hold it all together for the athletes, coaches, and staff for both schools, sports would be impossible to pull off.

They both commended their supporting staffs and applauded their coaches for their strength and dedication.

The unsung heroes of the 2020 sports season are the ADs, not only for keeping sports going for young athletes but also ensuring they’re in the safest environment possible through constant testing and maintaining protocols.