5th Annual Military Foundation charity softball event announced

On Aug. 21, Howard County first responders and military veterans are putting together a familiar family-fun fundraiser at Kokomo Municipal Stadium in the hopes of raising money for Military Foundation Inc., a Howard County-based nonprofit that aids in providing support and assistance to all military personnel, veterans, their families, and military organizations in Cass, Miami, Tipton, and Howard counties.

The Fifth Annual Military Foundation softball event will feature six games at Kokomo Municipal Stadium on the 21st, along with pre-game festivities, concessions, a 50/50 raffle and silent auction. The event was able to take place in 2020 despite the pandemic, but Kevin Summers, Military Foundation charity softball organizer, said he’s looking forward to some more normalcy in 2021 to raise money for a good cause.

“Our communities in our immediate area of Howard, Cass, Tipton, and Miami counties are very passionate … I think it just boils down to we have a strong commitment to our veterans that have retired and are active duty or reserve,” Summers said. “And the first responders and military personnel have the opportunity to come out and give back and raise a lot of money. We want to show a token of appreciation to our veterans, and when we can raise funds, have a good time, and the benefit comes back to the veterans – I think that’s what the give back is to everybody.”

The event gates open at 8 a.m., with pregame festivities, including two exhibition games, and concessions being served around 10 a.m., Summers said. Admission is free with donations accepted and encouraged.

The first exhibition game kicks off at 9 a.m., and will feature a fast-pitch softball game between two teams consisting of high school girls softball players from Howard County and the surrounding area.

The second game begins around 10:10 a.m., and is a sort of “celebrity game” between Kokomo and Western high schools’ alumni baseball players. Summers said he hopes to build off of that idea in the future and pit more of the area’s high schools’ alumni against one another. The national anthem and opening ceremonies will begin at 11:30 a.m.

At noon, the first game will be the Howard County Sheriff’s Department versus the Kokomo Fire Department before the Military Foundation takes on the Kokomo Police Department at 1:10 p.m. There is a consolation game at 2:20 before the championship game at 3:30, featuring the winners of the first responders’ games.

“Our Military Foundation team is going to consist of local military veterans from the area in addition to some staff from Grissom Air Force Base,” Summers said. “Just a fun-filled day and opportunity to come out and enjoy some good softball.”

Some items offered in the silent auction include a 125cc (cubic centimeters) motorcycle, a 49cc scooter, and a three-wheel newer model Schwinn bicycle, Summers said, all donated by Brian Tussinger of Blue Diamond Trading Post and Pawn Shop, which is the major sponsor of the event.

Other auction items include several gift cards and merchandise from other local business sponsors. There will be other giveaways for those in attendance as well, Summers said.

Last year’s event was affected by the pandemic, but in 2019 the event raised nearly $10,000. Summers is hoping for a similar turnout in 2021 as things return to a more hopeful normal.

The Military Foundation members are President JR Dennis, along with Roy Phipps, Ocean Sharp, Tera Beverly, Ruben Temple, Harold Vincent, Wilbur Slabaugh, and Kevin Summers.

Summers said Norm Crawford and Slabaugh have been instrumental in the success of the event each year, and he thanks them. He also thanks the City of Kokomo and Kokomo Jackrabbits organization for their support and assistance.

For more information or for those wishing to donate, contact Summers at 765-416-4024 or kevinsummers339@gmail.com or learn more about the Military Foundation at www.militaryfoundation.org