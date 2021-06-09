Welcome to 2021 football season. Online registration for lag and tackle runs now through Aug. 8.
Those who register online will be required to make payment at that time. Register at www.kokomopalsports.com. The website will walk users through the process. It is like filling out a card at the PAL field. Those registering can pay with Paypal, debit, or credit card. There also will be sign-up dates at the PAL field. Sign-up dates will be posted on the aforementioned website as well as on Facebook and the in the Kokomo Perspective.
Information as to when the season starts and when the coaches will get in contact with players will be on the website once dates have been set.
In person sign-ups at PAL field are every Wednesday in June and July from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
The player's birth certificate is required. If signing up online, the birth certificate must be verified before the season starts. If ineligible, a refund will be given.
Football ages: Flag - K-2, Tackle - 3rd 4th 5th and 6th grades.
The season starts late August and runs through first weekend in October. The online sign-up fee is $72, and the regular sign-up fee is $70. Any questions can be directed to Palsports3520@yahoo.com or 765-455-2440.