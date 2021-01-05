2020: Year in review: A look at some the top headlines in sports this year

As a historically challenging year came to a close, the Kokomo Perspective recounted the most newsworthy, attention-grabbing, and heartwarming stories that encapsulated the true meaning of sports.

From teams and individuals to big announcements and developments, the best in sports for the year is as follows:

10. Eastern's Kyle McCreary, Northwestern's Jake Martin named to prestigious Indianapolis Colts Academic All-Star Team

Not one but two Howard County student-athletes were selected to the exclusive Colts Academic All-Star team this year. Eastern kicker Kyle McCreary and Northwestern defensive lineman Jake Martin joined 22 other seniors from across the state to be honored for their work in the classroom and on the field.

The select few who are chosen ranked in the top five percent of their classes, and most were either class valedictorians or salutatorians and were nominated by their coaches in the state.

McCreary, predominantly a soccer player, talked about the payoff of deciding to play football in high school and how good it felt to be recognized.

“I think that’s what is so great about the award is it’s not just an academic award; it’s a football and an academic award. And I just think it says a lot about the different schools in Howard County and the high level that the kids are held to, not only in sports but in the classroom,” McCreary said.

9. Tanner Sparks works to keep his body strong while battling cerebral palsy

Although Tanner Sparks has suffered his entire life from cerebral palsy from the hips down, he has not let it slow him down.

Since his time at Western High School, Sparks has been an active gym-goer. If he was unable to get into a gym, he made sure he participated in some kind of at-home workout. At age 28, Sparks has kept the same dedication and determined to keep up his body strength – especially in his legs.

Sparks goes to the gym four to five times a week with his coworkers and focuses on incline benching, weighted pull-ups, deadlifts, and squats. When the gyms were closed due to COVID-19, Sparks did not let it stop him from getting his workouts in. He said his biggest motivation to stay active came from his children and his coworkers who attend the gym with him.

“I feel like the CP is a part of me now at this point. People say things happen to you, and it makes you who you are and stuff like that. That’s kind of how I feel about it. That’s the best way to look at it,” Sparks said.

8. Kokomo Bobkats: Professional minor league basketball team officially announced

This year, a big story broke when a new minor league basketball team was announced, The BobKats.

The team is a part of The Basketball League (TBL), a professional minor league basketball organization established in 2017 by CEO Evelyn Magley, the first and only woman and African American to own a male pro-sports league.

Mayor Tyler Moore said he was excited about the city’s newest sports addition.

“Needless to say, I’m jacked about this … A lot of people are asking, ‘What is this basketball league?’ Well, it’s kind of like basketball Jackrabbits-style. We’ve got up-and-coming stars and such. This opportunity is just amazing,” Moore said.

7. Peckinpaugh is changing the culture at Kokomo

The Kokomo Wildkats girls’ basketball team started its season off strong last year despite bouts with talented teams and quarantines early in the season.

With a record of 4-4, the team already racked up as many wins as it had all last season with a new coach at the helm. Haley Cook Peckinpaugh has been providing a young, new spark for the team in her first year as coach, but she gave her players all the credit for their success.

Peckinpaugh, a former basketball standout, provided a strong sense of energy and gave the team some fighting edge. The spark came from the desire for her team to succeed, she said.

“I want the girls to know that I believe in them, and I believe that they can really accomplish anything they want to. From the beginning, I’ve told this team that we can win a sectional championship, so I needed them to believe that and needed them to buy in. I think that’s what brings a little bit of, you know, spice to the team is that every girl believes on this team that every game we got into, we can win,” Peckinpaugh said.

6. Two-time NBA Champion Cliff Levingston named Bobkats coach

It was announced last year that Cliff Levingston, a two-time NBA Champion, would be taking the reins of the Bobkats.

A longtime Atlanta Hawk and champion with the Chicago Bulls, Levingston won two titles with Michael Jordan and Phil Jackson in 1991 and 1992. Now, he’ll spend his time developing young men and players in the City of Firsts.

Levingston played with six hall-of-famers and won two titles with the Bulls. Levingston promised to bring a championship to Kokomo in his time here but stressed the most important thing was mingling with the community. When Levingston visited Kokomo Memorial Gym, he said he felt the tradition and the history.

“I said, ‘Man, this is old basketball here.’ This is a beautiful place. When I walked in there I got a feel on the back of my neck, the history of that building. I’ve played in Madison Square Garden, Boston Garden, LA Forum, the old Chicago Stadium, and all those had a history,” he said. “When you walk in you feel all the players that have played in that gym, the sweat, the tears, the crying. In those buildings, you feel it.”

5. Local coach leads fight for social justice

As cries for social justice reform were heard around the nation this year, one Howard County coach was doing her part to answer those cries locally.

Colie Shelwick, head coach of IU Kokomo’s women’s basketball team, led efforts to start a coalition against inequality not only within her team but also by stepping up as the director of the Black Student Center at the university and leading a mission to affect even more lives.

When the director of the Black Student Center position opened up, Shelwick saw it as an opportunity to “affect both sides of the aisle” by serving not only her team but also more students within the IU Kokomo system.

“The fact that IU Kokomo is the first, I would say, regional branch to put this into effect, to actually have a black student center, a Hispanic center, an LGBTQ+ center, I just think it shows that IUK is definitely listening. They want to be on the right side of history,” she said.

4. Carrie Gruel player determined to play baseball with spina bifida

Born with spina bifida, 8-year-old Elijah Gust has not let his physical disability hinder him from playing his favorite sport.

A right fielder for Greentown’s Carrie Gruel team, Gust began his baseball career in T-ball. Instead of feeling sorry for himself for being in a wheelchair, he embraced his abilities, according to Jake Willey, Carrie Gruel head coach and Gust’s uncle.

Gust will go up to bat in his wheelchair, and after hitting the ball, Willey will wheel Gust to the bases. Although he is in a regular wheelchair, Willey is hopeful Gust soon will get a sports wheelchair, which would allow him to wheel himself faster and prevent the backrest from getting in the way while batting.

“He wants to show these other kids that they can have someone to look up to, say, ‘Hey that kid goes to my school. That kid plays baseball. I want to play baseball.’ He wants to be included and not excluded. He’s a determined young boy, and he’ll grow up to be a determined young man. Whatever he sets his mind to, he’ll do,” Willey said.

3. Western athlete fights lymphoma

A Western athlete proved just how strong he was last year after being diagnosed with lymphoma.

In November 2019, Western Middle School runner A.C. Robertson recently had completed his cross country season when his mother noticed a lump in his neck that would change their lives forever.

The lump proved to be cancerous, and more tumors were discovered around his neck, heart, and lungs that were causing fatigue and hindering him from breathing easily. Eventually, the tumors caused one of his lungs to collapse, and he was admitted to Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis where doctors ran numerous tests before administering Robertson's first dose of chemotherapy 18 hours later.

The student continued to fight and go through treatment, all while trying to dodge COVID-19 as well. His remarkable spirit and fight landed him at No. 3 on our list.

“You just can’t get in your head. I just had a lot of faith. We all do. We have a lot of faith that I feel like there’s lessons in everything. This wouldn’t have happened if there wasn’t something good to come out of it. It’ll definitely change us all. We all just try to have a positive perspective with that,” his mother, Andrea Robertson, said.

2. Madison Layden - Gatorade Player of the Year 2020

Northwestern’s 6-foot-1 standout guard Madison Layden was selected as the recipient of the Gatorade Indiana Girls’ Basketball Player of the Year at the end of 2020.

The award is given to one male and one female athlete from 12 IHSAA sanctioned sports. Based on a selection committee, athletes are evaluated based on athletic excellence, academic achievement, and exemplary character. Layden was the first honoree from Northwestern.

Layden averaged 25.6 points, 6.4 assists, 5.1 steals, and 4.2 rebounds per game this past season as she led the Lady Tigers’ team to a 29-1 season as runner-up in its first appearance in the 2020 Class 4A state championship game. Additionally, the team appeared twice as back-to-back champions in Class 3A. Layden was selected First Team All-State for three years. To conclude her high school career, Layden had 2,360 points, 713 assists, 539 steals, and 509 rebounds. She is now Howard County’s top leading scorer, including both boys and girls.

“We are extremely proud of the accomplishment (Howard County’s leading scorer) for her and the Northwestern community. This is an honor not only for her but for all the players who have contributed to the success of our program. She has definitely put in the work to receive this recognition,” said Kathie Layden, Northwestern girls’ head coach and mother of Layden, in a previous interview.

1. IU Kokomo RSC champions: After perfect season, Cougars complete the three-peat

The IU Kokomo Cougars volleyball team led by example this year as one of the only teams in the country to play the entire season wearing masks.

And it didn’t hold them back. The Cougars won the River States Conference title and tied the knot on its perfect season with a final record of 18-0, marking the fifth championship win in program history.

Senior Erinn Adam led the team with 11 kills on 24 attacks, and fellow senior Lizzie Sokeland recorded 10 kills and game-high five blocks. The team only dropped three sets over the course of the season, as the deep and dominant team refused to lose.

Head Coach Heather Hayes was a big proponent of mask-wearing, and she said it was a mental obstacle early on but ultimately helped keep the team on track.

"I am so thrilled for our players to finish this season filled with adversity undefeated. At no point have we even talked about remaining undefeated. We just wanted to play to the best of our ability, and we did that today and most of the season," Hayes said after the championship win.

The Cougars will return to the court for the 2021 season and will compete in the opening round of the NAIA Volleyball National Championship Tournament on April 17.