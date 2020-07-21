2020 Taylor youth football in-person, online registration now open

The Taylor youth football program will be holding in-person signups Saturday, July 25, from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., and Thursday, July 30, from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. outside the Taylor football fieldhouse.
Any youth players in Howard County in third- through sixth-grade who are interested are encouraged to register with the program. Organizers have seen tremendous growth in the youth football program over the past three years and are looking forward to another great year of continuing to build something special.
Those who are unable to attend the in-person registration also can register online by Friday, July 31, at https://www.casscountyyouthfootball.com/registration. When registering, enter all of the player’s information and make sure to choose “Taylor” under the team selection.
Cost to register is $35. The cost includes all new equipment for the program this year. If you have any questions, please call Michael Farmer at 765-437-3806.