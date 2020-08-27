2020 RSC Volleyball Coaches' Preseason Poll picks IU Kokomo as favorite

The 2020 River States Conference Volleyball Coaches' Preseason Poll has selected Indiana University Kokomo as the preseason favorite this year. It is familiar territory for the Cougars, which has won four of the last five conference tournament championships, including last year.

The poll was conducted with voting from the 12 RSC volleyball head coaches. IU Kokomo led the polling with 117 overall votes and eight of the 12 first-place votes. Indiana University Southeast was picked second overall with 105 votes and two first place votes. Brescia (Ky.) University was picked third with 100 votes and the remaining two first-place nods as the top three teams in the voting all came from the RSC West Division.

IU Kokomo is coming off a season of 27-14 overall and 13-3 RSC. The Cougars won the 2019 RSC Championship tournament as the No. 2 seed out of the RSC West and qualified for the NAIA national tournament once again. IU Kokomo won its NAIA Opening Round matchup to make a return trip to the final site.

IU Southeast was 24-7 overall and 13-3 RSC last year. The Grenadiers are right in the mix of a crowded top half of the RSC West once again. That's alongside Brescia (Ky.), which was 28-9 overall, 15-1 RSC last year, as the conference regular-season champ, division winner and a national qualifier.

Point Park (Pa.) University was picked fourth overall as the defending RSC East champion. The Pioneers (22-9, 12-4 RSC) got 83 votes, which was one more than Indiana University East as those divisional rivals have been very close for several years. IU East had 82 votes and earned its fifth-overall citation after being 18-15, 9-7 RSC.

Asbury (Ky.) University (13-16, 8-8 RSC) was picked sixth overall with 72 votes after being an RSC semifinalist last year. WVU Tech (24-12, 10-6 RSC) was next in seventh place with 63 votes after making a run to the conference finals a year ago.

University of Rio Grande (Ohio) registered eighth in the poll with 54 votes. Midway (Ky.) University was close behind in ninth place with 50 votes. Ohio Christian University (32 votes), conference newcomer Oakland City (Ind.) University (20 votes) and Carlow (Pa.) University (14 votes) rounded out the 12 teams.

2020 RSC VOLLEYBALL COACHES' PRESEASON COACHES' POLL (AUG. 26, 2020)

(First-Place Votes in Parenthesis)