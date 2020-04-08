2020 Miss Basketball finalists announced

The three 2020 Miss Basketball candidates were announced today, including Kendall Bostic and Madison Layden from Northwestern, as well as Sydney Parrish from Hamilton Southeastern.
Shooting 73 percent from the floor, Bostic averaged 20.5 points and 10.2 rebounds as a senior. She ended her high school career with 2,032 points and 1,040 rebounds, participating in two Class 3A state title wins, and a Class 4A state runner-up. Bostic was a two-time Indiana All-Star. She was a nominee for the McDonald’s All-American team and is committed to play at Michigan State University next year.
Shooting 89 percent from the free-throw line, 52 percent from the floor, and 41 percent from behind the arc, Layden averaged 25.6 points as a senior. Additionally, she averaged 6.4 assists, 5.1 steals, and 4.2 rebounds. Layden ended her high school career with 2,360 points, 713 assists, 539 steals, and 509 rebounds. She participated in two Class 3A state title wins and a Class 4A state runner-up. Layden was an Indiana Junior All-Star and a current member of this year’s All-Star team. She was also the 2020 Indiana Gatorade Player of the Year, a nominee for the McDonald’s All-American team, and committed to play at Purdue University next year.
The winner will be announced this Friday, April 10.
