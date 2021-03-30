1961 Kokomo state champions: 60 years later

March 18 marked the 60th anniversary of the only men’s basketball state championship in Kokomo High School’s history, and the memory lives on and holds the standard for success for men’s basketball in Howard County.

Six decades later, Kokomo still is waiting for its second men’s basketball state championship, but the memories from the championship game remain vivid for those involved. Former Kokomo guard David Cox remembered winning and the energy surrounding Kokomo at the time.

“The energy was very high, of course, and we had an unusually good team, lots of athletes. We were fortunate enough to have Ronnie Hughes who was at the free-throw line there at the end,” Cox said.

Hughes knocked down the final two free throws to put Kokomo ahead 68-66 in overtime. Indianapolis Manual unsuccessfully heaved a full-court shot in desperation, but the ball bounced off the backboard. Time expired, and the celebration began for the Wildkats.

Cox now lives in Tulsa, Okla., but he said he tries to keep up with Kokomo sports as much as possible. He carries the memories of the glory day with him, and he said, despite a record crowd and the game being broadcast live on TV, he didn’t feel any pressure going into the championship that day.

“Not at all. In fact, I was full of confidence that we were going there to win the state championship, and I also knew because (Coach) Joe Platt came over to my house the day before on that Friday. He wanted to talk to me and tell me what he expected of me. I think he wanted to just settle it in his own mind that I was going to be one of the starters of the team that he was flooring that day. I must have had the right attitude that made him comfortable to feel like I could do what needed to be done,” Cox said.

The first game of the day was against Logansport at 1:45 p.m., and the Wildkats took care of business to move on to the championship game later that night.

Cox said that with the abundance of offensive firepower on the team, he generally took on the role of being a defensive ace.

“I knew that I was going to be in that game for one reason, and that would be to stop the toughest player on that team,” he said. “We were a confident team. I don’t even recall any of us being nervous. We knew what we needed to do, and we knew we were good.”

Despite so much time having gone by, Cox said he’s shocked the memory of that title still burns bright in people’s minds. A lot of life has gone by, he said, and the fact that people still remember and care about that championship speaks volumes about the significance of that year.

After high school, Cox remained close with former teammate John Pryor. With bonds and memories to last a lifetime, Cox said the championship shaped him as a man and set the bar for the level of success he wanted in his life.

Another Kokomo resident’s recollection of the ’61 game was just as vivid. Elaine Dorrel was 8 years old when she watched the game on TV in Kokomo. Her older brother was in seventh grade and played ball, and her oldest brother was a freshman in the Kokomo band.

The championship was the only game played live on TV, she said, and back then it was like the TV viewers were cheering from the sidelines.

“We felt like we were a part of that team. Mom and dad even knew Coach Joe Platt. He told dad he didn’t get to sleep that night after the game because so many people kept calling to congratulate him. I remember doing somersaults after each basket we made. I will obviously never forget it,” Dorrel said.

Dorrel said if Kokomo finds its way to the top again, the feeling could be similar, but it won’t ever be quite the same because of all the distractions now.

Back then, that was the event of the year, and watching home teams on live TV is commonplace now.

She said she and her brother speak of how the memory of that day never gets old. It’s almost like March Madness now, she said, with it being an all-or-nothing TV event for the home team.

Dorrel moved to Maryland when she was 11, and basketball was never the same. Her older brother who played basketball in junior high in Kokomo went to Maryland and was a star on the high school team.

She spoke about how much basketball truly is a religion in Indiana.

“Well, I think here was more of a farming community, and all the farm boys played basketball. It was such a big deal to them because that was all they had in the winter. It’s such a dreary winter in Indiana. Basketball just really lightened things up. Everybody could play in some capacity or the other. Even if you couldn’t make the team, you played basketball. I just think it was the best part of our winter and still is,” Dorrel said.

She lives in Brookville, Ind., now, and said basketball is still just as big of a deal as it was then to the Hoosiers in her area.

But the heart of basketball in Indiana burns from the center of the state, and Kokomo’s championship still shines bright both on billboards informing younger generations and lives in the minds of the older generations today.