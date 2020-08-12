With COVID-19 changing the face of our daily lives, I hadn't given the Liberty Cup much thought. Actually, I thought we'd pass this year, and nobody would say much.

After the men's club Sunday morning shoot-out at Chippendale, the question was asked by Mike Parker, "When is the Liberty Cup this year? Isn't it at Chippendale?" I said I thought I might cancel it, and people spoke up. Jeff Zimmerman, Don Wells, and Brent Earlywine insisted we must have the Liberty Cup.

Monday morning I got a call from Wildcat Creek's Neal Johnson wanting to know when the Cup is and if it is still 15 men and five women.

Later that morning, I ran into Jasen Hahn at the Legion, and he wanted the date so that he could plan on taking off to play. Craig Dunn of Liberty Financial Group had the idea of matching four Howard County golf courses against each other to see who had the best golfers. That has become the centerpiece of the golf season.

So, the 13th Liberty Cup will be held at Chippendale on Friday, Sept. 11, at 1 p.m.

Masks will not be required of players, but after some crazy shots or missed putts, some may want to cover their face. We'll have some slight changes, such as players can walk if they want or use their own carts. Since this tournament has 80 players, we won't be able to have individual carts. Maybe the other courses can bring carts. We'll just have to see.

Flag sticks will remain in. Local Chippendale rules will be covered the day of the tournament. Teams consist of 15 men and five women playing scratch, no handicaps. I trust the local pros to make teams from members of their course. No college or high school players are eligible.

Wildcat Creek has won the Liberty Cup three years in a row and six out of 12. Kokomo Country Club is a four-time winner, and Chippendale and the American Legion both have one win.

As the Sept. 11 date approaches, I'll have another column with rumors, gossip, and information about who's playing, new players on the scene, and what the pros are thinking.

I guess it couldn't be a golf season without the Liberty Cup. Until next time, keep it between the white lines.