Club Kokomo Roadrunners officially has announced the 11th annual Club Kokomo Cares 5k runs and 5k walk in Highland Park for Thanksgiving morning.
Each finisher will receive a medal, and the male and female runners and walkers that finish first will receive a pie. Eight other pies will be distributed randomly, picked from those who register the day of.
Mark Shorter, treasurer of Club Kokomo Roadrunners, said the event is a great opportunity to say "thank you" on Thanksgiving to We Care, which has served the Howard County Community since 1973.
“Really it’s a way for runners and walkers to support the We Care charity because all too often people are out running and walkers by themselves, or if they do run together they run other events and stuff. But this is a chance to help a local charity out in Kokomo that has been around for a long time,” Shorter said.
Event registration is between 6:30 to 7:30 a.m. at Rogers Pavilion in Highland Park, and the cost is $10, with the majority of proceeds going back to We Care. Shorter said in 11 years since the 5Ks have been put on, they’ve raised just over $18,000 for We Care.
Though many of the Roadrunners events have been canceled this year due to COVID-19, others have been able to take place, such as the Panther Prowl 5k in Russiaville in July and more recently the Run the Mounds 5k and 5m on Nov. 2.
The results of the successful events give Shorter confidence that the 5k’s on Thanksgiving can be run smoothly and safely. The runners are timed, and the winners get pies. But this run is less about competition and more about supporting the community.
Shorter said he expects around 150 runners and walkers depending on the weather. The races begin at 8 a.m.