INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) will conduct a webcast on Friday, November 20, 2020 to provide an overview of the tirzepatide Phase 3 type 2 diabetes clinical trial program in preparation for five future Phase 3 top-line data disclosures. The webcast will begin at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time and will review the trial designs and expected timing of the multiple readouts for the tirzepatide program.