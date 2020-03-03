PREVIEW: Howard County boys’ sectionals

All five Howard County schools will be gearing up for the upcoming rounds of sectional games this week.
Here’s a look at what’s expected for each school.
Eastern
With a 10-13 regular season, the Comets will face a 10-12 Bellmont team at Norwell in the first round of sectional 23 of the Class 3A tournament on Tuesday, March 3, at 6 p.m.
According to Head Coach Mike Springer, the Comets should be able to come out with a victory against the Braves.
“They are a .500 team, and I think we can beat them. We have kids who have competed against some really good teams, and I know we can get this game. We will have to play well, cut down on our turnovers and rebound well. But I feel like we can get this win,” Springer said.
The other teams in the sectional include Heritage, Norwell, Oak Hill, and Mississinewa, with the latter three being the “favorites,” according to Springer. However, he added the Comets will be able to compete with any of the teams in the semi-final round.
Springer said he was proud of the seniors for their dedicated four years to the team and leading the underclassmen.
Kokomo
With an 8-15 regular season, the Wildkats will face a 17-6 Harrison team at Lafayette Jefferson in the first round of sectional seven of the Class 4A tournament on Tuesday, March 3, at 7:30 p.m.
According to Head Coach Bob Wonnell, even though the Raiders had an impressive regular season and talented players, the Wildkats need not be intimidated.
“Harrison is a really disciplined and a well-coached team that has had a very good season. They play amazing team defense and will make us work for everything we get. We cannot get discouraged or rattled by this and must remain poised and work to get great shots and not settle for good ones,” Wonnell said.
The other teams in the bracket include Marion, McCutcheon, Logansport, and Lafayette Jefferson.
Wonnell said he has enjoyed coaching the boys this season and is proud of their efforts and positive attitudes. Additionally, he added the team has been practicing and preparing for further tournament play.
Northwestern
As the Tigers finished the regular season 18-4, the team is set to take on a 11-10 West Lafayette team at Twin Lakes in the first round of sectional 20 of the Class 3A tournament on Wednesday, March 4, at 6 p.m.
The other teams in the sectional, including Twin Lakes, Peru, Maconaquah, Benton Central, and Western, are all competitive teams, according to Head Coach Jim Gish.
“The sectional in general is a very difficult sectional. I think that it’s a coin flip for anybody that’s in it. I think that there are a lot of teams that are evenly matched, and anybody can come out of the sectional this year. There’s just a lot of good teams in the sectional. Whoever comes out of it will definitely have earned it,” Gish said.
Gish added that he was pleased with the performance of the Tigers’ team during the regular season, saying they played above expectations each night in practices and games.
Taylor
A 3-19 Titans’ team drew the bye for the first round of sectionals and will play the winner of the Blackford (18-5) and Madison-Grant (12-10) game at Blackford in the semi-final round of sectional 39 of the Class 2A tournament on Friday, March 6, at 7:30 p.m.
Head Coach Dennis Bentzler said he typically dislikes drawing the bye but said in this case the could be beneficial for the Titans. Due to rescheduled games during the regular season, Taylor competed three times last week. With the bye, this will give the team extra time to rest and prepare for their first sectional game.
“We’ll welcome the bye; it gives us a little bit of time, an extra day to get some rest, get some things in … both very good basketball teams. With Luke Brown at Blackford, as good of a player as there is in the state. Madison-Grant, don’t count them out. They’ve got some kids that are tremendous shooters,” Bentzler said.
Other teams in the sectional bracket include Sheridan, Tipton, and Eastbrook.
Bentzler said he was proud of the boys for their dedication through the adjustments made during the season, as well as their hard work in the classroom and on the floor.
Western
At 15-8 on the regular season, the Panthers drew a bye for the first round of sectionals and will play the winner of the Twin Lakes (13-10) and Peru (16-6) game at Twin Lakes in the semi-final round of sectional 20 of the Class 3A tournament on Friday, March 6, at 6 p.m.
The other teams in the sectional bracket include Northwestern, West Lafayette, Maconaquah, and Benton Central.
With a longer stretch of time without a game, the Panthers intend to work on conquering each day at practice, according to Head Coach Mike Lewis, and hopefully will give Western a chance at the end. However, he said any team in the tournament is capable of coming out on top.
“We’re going to have to play well for 32 minutes regardless of who we play. Every team in the sectional is capable of winning it. For us to be on the road, against whoever we play, we’re going to have to play really well for 32 minutes. We’re going to have to value the basketball. We’re going to have to rebound. We’re going to have to get ourselves to the free-throw line,” Lewis said.
Lewis said he was satisfied with the regular season, stating the team got better each time they stepped on the floor.