Zonia Rose Woods

Zonia R. (Smith) Woods, age 84, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 in Kokomo, following a long battle of illness. She was born on February 15, 1936 in Kokomo to the late Joseph and Letha Smith.
Zonia graduated from Northwestern High School. She worked as a cashier at A & P Grocery for over ten years. In February of 1981, she was married to Robert L. Woods in Tennessee. Robert preceded Zonia in passing on May 18, 2013.
Zonia attended religious services at Stars of Light Chapel in Kokomo. In her free time, Zonia enjoyed cooking and playing Bingo. She was also an avid cat lover. More than anything, Zonia enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, and being involved in their activities.
Zonia is survived by her children, Janet (Greg Mack) Lugenbeal, Joseph (Linda) Glassburn, and George (Shirley) Glassburn; brother, Fred Smith; and grandchildren, Joeylynn (Shannon) Frum, Matthew (Abby) Thompson, Jamie (Jason) Chambers, Wendy (Chad) Fye, Michael (Paige) Glassburn, Paul Snow, and Jennifer (Chris) Schwartz. She also leaves 13 great grandchildren to cherish her memory.
In addition to her parents and husband, Zonia was preceded in passing by her daughter, Susan Skidmore; and her granddaughter, Lisa Skidmore.
Due to CDC's restrictions on public gatherings, services for Zonia will be held privately for family only.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Zonia’s name may be made to The Arthritis Foundation.