Zona Lorena (Harrington) Pierce

Zona "Dude" Lorena Pierce, 88, Kokomo, entered the arms of Jesus at 2:05 am Monday, September 21, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis. She was born, April 22, 1932, in Cozahome, Arkansas, the daughter of the late Edward & Eula (Biggers) Harrington. On October 15, 1949, she married Royal Rodger Pierce who preceded her in death on January 14, 2019 after 69 years of marriage.
During their retirement years, Zona and her husband Rodger, were founding members of River of Life Assembly of God Church in Gassville, AR. While living in Arkansas, she would often sing for the residents in local nursing homes along with her husband Rodger and members of their church. After moving back to Kokomo, she became a member of Delphi Assembly of God church where her daughter and son-in-law pastor. Zona enjoyed drawing, painting, crafting of every kind, flowers, and gardening. Zona also loved to hunt and fish and never missed an opportunity to try and outdo her husband. She was always by his side. Zona was her given name, but everyone knew her by "Dude". She enjoyed playing music on the guitar, fiddle, banjo, piano, organ and trying many others. She adored her family and loved spending time with her grandkids and great-grandkids and always had a treat for them. She had a big heart for anyone in need and was always looking for ways to give or help. If Dude was your friend, you had a friend for life. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. Zona was one of a kind and will be missed by all.
Zona is survived by her children, Roger Dale (Debra) Pierce, Peggy (Phil) Thurston, and Tammy (Pastor Brent) Oliver; son-in-law, Kenny Ferren; grandchildren, Amanda Dupay, Angie (Jason) Murray, Angel (Rolando) Fuentes, Laney Thurston, Jordan (Kylee) Thurston, Dustin (Kelley) Oliver, Cassidy (Jeremiah) McCall, Ashley Draper, Ezra (Ryan) Stouder, Gabriella Oliver and Marco Oliver; 20 great-grandchildren; and siblings, Orlie (Pauline) Harrington, Kathleen (Bobby Payne) Lindsey, and Obeta Owens.
Zona was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Rodger; daughter, Dyan Ferren; 4 sisters and 4 brothers.
Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, September 26, 2020, at Southview Assembly of God Church, 955 E. 400 S. Kokomo, with Pastor Brent Oliver officiating. Burial will follow in South Union Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 5-8 pm Friday at the church. Memorial contributions may be made in Zona’s memory to Royal Family Kids Camp #145, PO Box 540, Delphi, IN 46923. Stout & Son Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.
To send flowers to Zona's family, please visit our floral store.