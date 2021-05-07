Zipporah Eunice Blackamore was born on June 2, 1969 to Elisha and Margaree Blackamore in Kokomo, IN.
Zipporah was baptized in Jesus name at an early age at Christ Temple Apostolic Church in Kokomo, IN.
Zipporah was a 1987 graduate of Kokomo High School. Zipporah had the desire to pursue higher education and enrolled in Everest College. On June 18, 2014, Zipporah graduated with an Associates degree in Medical Insurance Billing and Coding.
She cherished the time she spent with her grandchildren and her family. Zipporah was a lover of music and had a very generous heart.
Zipporah departed this life on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at the age of 51 years old. Zipporah was preceded in death by her parents, District Elder-Pastor Elisha Blackamore Sr. and Missionary Margaree Blackamore; 5 brothers, Vincent “Binky”, Timotheus “Tim”, Elisha Jr. “Geno”, Hoshea Blackamore and Warner Blackamore; and a sister, Rose Reasonover.
Funeral service will be held at Noon Saturday, May 8, 2021, at Full Gospel Tabernacle Church, 1709 Faith Road, Kokomo. Burial will follow in Albright Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 10:00 am until time of service on Saturday at the church. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
