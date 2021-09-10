Zachary Scott Cox, 31, Sharpsville, passed away peacefully on September 4, 2021, at IU Hospital in Bloomington surrounded by his family. He was born in Kokomo on December 12, 1989, to Jeffrey S. and Jana L. Cox, who survive.

He was a 2008 graduate of Tri-Central Community Schools and attended IU Kokomo.

Zach was a very lovable, generous, sensitive man. He liked a big truck, an old camo four-wheeler and a loyal dog but he dearly loved his God, his family and his friends. One of his biggest joys in life was helping people. His heart went out to both friends and strangers in need. It was not uncommon for him to find work, food, shelter or money for anyone who was struggling.

He was truly a jack-of-all-trades and never hesitated to lend a helping hand to anyone who asked.

Zach was deeply loved and loved deeply in return. We will feel his absence acutely. We will miss him profoundly. We will always cherish the memories we have of him.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

Zach is now safely in the arms of Jesus, Our Savior. We thank God for the gift of him even though the time was far too short. We have assurance, however, that we WILL be reunited one day in Heaven where we will all be happy, healthy and whole, praise God!

Zach is survived by his sisters, Jenna (Conrad) Schrock and nephews Brayden, Maddox and Rowen, (Westfield) and Janel (Corey) Littlejohn and nephews Winfield and Webber and niece Wellesley, (Indianapolis).

He is also survived by his beloved grandparents Janice and Philip Strohl (Carmel) and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Texas and Florida.

Contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (ALZFDN.org) in honor of his late grandmother Joyce M. Schisler or Cancerresearch.org in honor of his late grandfather Jerry L. Hicks.

A graveside service will be held at Sharpsville Cemetery on Friday, September 10 at 11:00 a.m. Stout & Son Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.