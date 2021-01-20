Zachary D. Leicht, 42, of Kokomo, passed away unexpectedly of a sudden cardiac event early Saturday, January 16, 2021. He was born August 4, 1978 in Kokomo to Don Leicht and Jan (Manning) Stroud. He married Rachelle Cooper on May 1, 2004 in Galveston and she survives.
Zach was a graduate of Lewis Cass High School and attended Purdue University. He was a member of Galveston First Baptist Church and the F. & A.M. Masonic Lodge # 423 of Walton. Zach owned and operated Leicht Insurance Agency in Kokomo, Logansport and several other communities here in Indiana and in surrounding states. He enjoyed playing golf, hunting and shooting sports, playing cards, cooking, and taking care of his wife and three daughters.
Surviving family include his wife Rachelle Leicht, Kokomo; his three precious daughters, Audrey, Tessa and Ava Nell “Nell Bell” all home; his parents, Don (Susan) Leicht, Peru; and Jan (Charlie) Stroud, Galveston; his brothers, Josh (Suzannah) Leicht, Kokomo; Levi (Jessica) Leicht, Galveston; and Aaron (Laura) Rubin, West End, N.C. He is also survived by his paternal grandmother, Ruth Edkins, Peru; and a special uncle, Art (Sharon) Leicht, Gilbert, S.C., and special friend Ron (Rena) Lee, Kokomo. Surviving nieces and nephews include Alexander, Evan, Makenna, Maddie, Morgan, Elizabeth and Margaret. He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Harry and Marjorie Manning and paternal grandfather, Don Leicht and step grandfather, Elmer Edkins.
A time of visitation with the family will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Galveston First Baptist Church, 207 S. Sycamore Street, Friday, January 22, 2021. Private family services will follow at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Sean Cooper officiating. Burial will take place in the Galveston Cemetery. Due to COVID-19, face masks are mandatory during visitation and services at the church. In memory of Zach, memorial contributions can be made to the Isaac Walton Youth Shooting League, the Masonic Scholarship Program or a Youth Charity of donor’s choice. Murray Weaver Funeral Home in Galveston has been entrusted with arrangements. www.murrayweaverfuneralhome.com
