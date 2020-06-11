Wyona Mae (Williams) Akers

INDIANAPOLIS, June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sexton Biotechnologies has announced a new collaboration with BioSpherix Medical. As a tool and technologies partners of the Cell and Gene industry, Sexton and BioSpherix both recognize the need for cost-effective and flexible automation solutions during cell and gene therapy process development. While some upstream bioprocesses have been successfully automated, the final steps of downstream bioprocess, namely Fill-Finish, are often done manually with associated risks of contamination and user error.