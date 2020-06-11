Wyona Mae (Williams) Akers

Wyona Mae Akers, 94, of Kokomo, Indiana, went home to her reward on Sunday morning, June 7, 2020. She was born to Arthur and Dorotha Williams, on November 4, 1925 near Cassville, Indiana.
She graduated from Kokomo High School in 1943 with scholastic honors. She was a member of the National Honor Society, the Girls Athletic Association, and helped publish the Sargasso. After graduation, she worked at the Kingston and Globe factories and Continental Steel briefly, and then went to California with a good school friend, and worked at several jobs there during the war. It was during this time that Wyona met Carl Akers in 1946. They were married on July 22, 1946 in Yuma, Arizona, and traveled back to Indiana to begin their life. Together they raised four sons and one daughter.
Wyona was a devoted daughter, loving wife and mother, Christian woman, and loved by any who knew her. She was a member of the Center Road Church of Christ. She was the best mom, grandma, and great grandma that you could ask for, and will be dearly missed. Her home was the gathering place for her younger siblings in those early years, and there were many Sunday dinners and holiday meals cooked there with love by Oney Mae.
She enjoyed gardening, and always had beautiful flowers growing, as well as an abundant vegetable and fruit garden with Carl. The family was well-fed from fresh, frozen and canned food from their endeavors. We will miss her fruit leather. She was a crafter and worked on countless projects from the craft of the month club. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, and showered her family with handmade toys, clothes and blankets. She also loved crossword puzzles and was a master at them. At the age of 68, after the passing of her husband, she began to learn to play the piano, which was a long-time dream of hers. She got pretty good at it, too! She had been a stay-at-home mom until that time, and decided to fill her days by going to work in her son’s insurance office as well. It’s only been a little over a year since she fully retired from that job.
Wyona is survived by children: John (wife Janet) Akers, David (wife Beverly) Akers, Karen Akers, daughter-in-law Brenda (Tom)Akers, and Steve (wife Tracey) Akers; grandchildren Cheryl and David Wilkinson, Christy Akers, Adrienne and Zach Partlow, Jamie Hendershot , Jennifer and John Carpenter Jason Akers, and Daniel and Sarah Akers, Megan and CJ Carroll; great grandchildren Jacob, Zac, and Aubrey Wilkinson, Emme , Yesenia, and Demaris Akers, Pheonix and Gryphon Partlow, Caden and Kaia Carpenter, and Silas Denham, and one sister, Betty Frederickson.
She was preceded in death her husband Carl, a son Thomas Akers, granddaughters, Erin and Caitlin, parents Arthur and Dorotha Williams, brothers Earl Williams, Jim Williams, Larry Williams, Bill Williams, and a sister Genevieve Warnock.
Funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo, with Micah Powless officiating. Friends are invited to attend the service via a webcast. The webcast will be available at 1:00 pm Saturday, June 13, and for 90 days after. Entombment will follow in Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 11-1 pm Saturday at the funeral home. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
To send flowers to Wyona's family, please visit our floral store.