Woodrow Hubbard, 72, Kokomo, passed away at 3:48 pm Thursday February 18, 2021, at his home. He was born March 22, 1948, in Knoxville, Tennessee, the son of the late Woodrow Sr. & Helen (Parton) Hubbard. On April 18,1966, in Tipton, he married Becky Hinkle who preceded him in death September 12, 2008.
Woodrow attended Tipton High School. He retired from Chrysler Corp after 35 years of service. He enjoyed dirt track racing at the Kokomo Speedway where he was owner of one of the cars.
Woodrow is survived by his children, James Hubbard, Kelly Bunce, Martina Reed and Toby Hubbard; 11 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren; and brother, Larry (Linda) Hubbard.
Woodrow was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Becky; daughter, Jennifer Cox; and granddaughter, Heather Cox.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm Wednesday, February 24, 2021, at Kokomo Memorial Park Cemetery with Pastor Bobby Estell officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Woodrow’s memory to the American Cancer Society, cancer.org. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
