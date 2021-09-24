Died September 18, 2021. Sister was born April 27, 1925 in Winamac, Indiana, the daughter of Daniel and Emma (Shorter) Winter, and was a member of the Congregation of St. Joseph. She is survived by brother Frank Winters, several nieces, dear friends, colleagues, and the Congregation of St. Joseph. Mass of Christian Burial will be live-streamed Wednesday (SEPTEMBER 22) at 10 AM EST (link at BetzlerLifeStory.com) from Holy Family Chapel at Nazareth Center. Interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Nazareth. Memorials may be made to the Sisters of St. Joseph, 2929 Nazareth Road; Kalamazoo, MI 49048. Betzler Life Story Funeral Homes; (269) 375-2900.

