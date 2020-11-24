Winnie F. (Cunningham) Bonner

Winnie F. Bonner, 74, Peru, passed away at 9:35 pm Friday November 20, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital in Kokomo. She was born August 27, 1946, in Clinton, Arkansas, the daughter of the late Leslie & Elsa (Smith) Cunningham. On October 20, 1962, she married Royce W. Bonner who preceded her in death on December 30, 2003.
Winnie had worked for Delco Electronics for 15 years. She was a member of the North Kokomo Christian Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses and enjoyed field service and writing letters with her fellow believers. Winnie also enjoyed caring for stray animals and tending her flowers. She loved and cherished her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Winnie is survived by her children, Rick (Barbara) Bonner, Kokomo, Angie (Jim) Townsend, Peru and Brandon Bonner, Peru; siblings, Lillian (William) Goodman, Bunker Hill, Geneva Housel, Kokomo, Clifton (Nancy) Cunningham, Converse and Tommy (Jane) Cunningham, Kokomo.
Winnie was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Royce; 3 sisters and 2 brothers.
A brief memorial service is pending via a ZOOM teleconference. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
