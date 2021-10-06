Winfred Ether Ritter entered this world on November 20, 1942, the son of Ben and Thelma (Davis) Ritter, in Clay County, TN. On January 7, 1964, he married the love of his life, Delores Netherton, in Marion County, IN, and she preceded him in death on September 25, 2019.

On October 2, 2021, while at home in Fairmount, IN, he heard God whisper the words “Well done good and faithful servant” and he followed God to his true home and was reunited with his loved ones, in particular his wife. Together they shared 55 years of marriage until Mom went to help the Lord prepare a place for him and their children. They had five children together: Linda Lou, Karen Sue, Michael, Elizabeth, and Richard.

Winfred was no stranger to hard work. He proudly served in the United States Army. He enlisted in 1964 and was honorably discharged in 1967. As a young boy he did odd jobs to help his father make money to make ends meet, whether it was mowing yards, weeping the school gym after a ball game, or helping his dad grow corn to sell. As a parent, he instilled the value of hard work to his children. Winfred always told his children there is no job not to be done if it was an honest job. Although work was important, a good education was even higher up on the list. Attending school came before almost everything else. He did not expect his kids to receive all A’s, but he did expect them to put forth their best.

Winfred loved his grandchildren and great-grandchildren dearly. As all of us children said, the grandchildren wore halos but when the great-grandchildren started arriving the halos on the grandchildren still shined but were dimmed by the new shiny halos of the great-grandchildren.

Winfred attended sporting events that his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren were involved in and encouraged them to do their very best. His family could always hear Winfred in the bleachers cheering for them. He not only cheered but them but was also a coach on many occasions.

Winfred loved sharing his favorite hobbies with his wife, kids, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He taught many of them how to primitive camp, swim, fish, water ski, play horseshoes, cornhole, baseball, softball, badminton, putt-putt, NASCAR and INDY CAR racing, and how to drive a go cart.

Holiday gatherings were always looked forward to. After dinner, he would play trivial pursuit, euchre, poker, checkers, and chess. It was nearly impossible to beat Winfred in a game. The best thing ever was to hear his wife Delores laugh as they all enjoyed his company.

Those left to carry on Winfred’s legacy is his children, Linda Lou (John) Cromwell of Nevada, IN, Michael (Beth) Ritter of Marion, IN, Elizabeth Richard of Fairmount, IN, Richard (Robin) Ritter of Sharpsville, IN; grandchildren, Adria (Terry) Amos of TN, Jessica Cromwell of Windfall, Benjamin (Amber) Cromwell of Russiaville, Stephanie of Georgia, Sarah (Jacob) Cox of Sharpsville, IN, and Samuel (Bianca) Ritter of California; great-grandchildren, Taylor and Aubryn of TN, Carolyn and Kaitlyn of Windfall, IN, Shelby and Owen of Russiaville, IN, Sophia and Olivia Cox of Sharpsville, IN, and Kenneth of California. brothers-in-law, Terry Netherton of Tipton County, Larry (Norma) Netherton of Windfall, IN, Charles Copas of Elwood; sisters-in-law, Darlene Peters of Atlanta, Debbie Bess of Windfall, IN, Judy Netherton of Kokomo.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ben and Thelma Ritter; wife, Delores Ritter; daughter, Karen Sue; only sibling, William Ritter; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Ambrose and Ruby Netherton; brothers-in-law, Truman Netherton, James Netherton, Butch Netherton, Jack Goodnight, Jim Garst, Terry Stout, Michel Bess, Chris Peters, sisters-in-law, Buina Garst, Ailine Bauer, Opal Ritter, Jackie Copas, Diane Stout.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 11 am to 1 pm Friday October 8, 2021, at Stout & Son Funeral Home – Sharpsville Chapel, 204 North Church Street, Sharpsville, IN 46068. Funeral service will begin at 1 pm on Friday at the funeral home, with Rev. Darrell Colburn officiating. Burial will follow in Nevada Cemetery, with military honors provided by the Tipton American Legion Post #46 and the United States Army. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Winfred’s memory to the Tipton American Legion, 129 North Independence Street, Tipton, IN 46072. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.

To send flowers to Winfred's family, please visit our floral store.