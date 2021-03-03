Wilma Ruth Newburn, 96, passed away on March 1, 2021 in Kokomo surrounded by her four children. Wilma was born on May 11, 1924 in Atlanta, Indiana to Walter and Ruby Pearl Tomlinson. She was the last surviving of nine siblings. Wilma was preceded in death by O. William (Bill) Newburn, whom she married on June 11, 1944. She retired from Delco, where she worked for many years on the assembly line. Wilma was a 60 year member of Full Gospel Tabernacle and a resident of Five Star Residences, where she loved playing board games with her sister, Irma Hicks. Wilma loved walking and cooking for others and delighted in her children and grandchildren. She was a woman of great faith and spent many hours of her day praying for those she loved.
Survivors include daughter Kathy Turner and husband David, daughter Barbara Hansen and husband Dale, son Bill Newburn Jr. and wife Gina, and daughter Sherri Ball and husband Rev. James R. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren: Matthew Ball, Michael Ball, Rachael Rennard, Aimee Wampler, Anthony Hansen, Heather Blake, Jonathan Stevens, Jessica Newburn, Sarah Roemer, Jimmy Ball, and Bethany Hart as well as 26 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandsons.
There will be a time of visitation for Wilma on Friday, March 5, 2021 at Ellers Mortuary Webster Chapel, 3400 South Webster Street, Kokomo, from 12:00 P.M. until the time of funeral service at 1:00 P.M. Burial will follow at Kokomo Memorial Park. You may read Wilma's obituary at www.ellersmortuarywebster.com to leave the family an online condolence.