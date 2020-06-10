Wilma Rose Hurt

Wilma Rose McCarter Hurt passed away June 8th 2020 at Northwoods Village. Wilma was born January 14th 1928 in Kokomo Indiana to William and Mary Agnes (Phillips) McCarter. She married Joseph Hurt who preceded her in death. Wilma loved the Lord Jesus with all of her heart. She was involved in prison ministry, and taught Sunday School at Howard Haven alongside her husband for 40 years. She and Joseph were self employed in the carpet business for 45 years.
Wilma is survived by a son – Tim and (Kerry) Hurt, two Daughters Mary Beth and (Bradley) Baker, and Marty and (Steve) Bruner. Grandchildren Ginger Cardwell, Cassie and (Aaron) McKillip, Luke and (Liz) Baker, Levi Baker, Aaron, Dillon, and Taylor Hurt, Candace and (Blake) Mathis, Gabe Bruner. Nine Great Grandchildren Victoria and (Nathan) Smith, Allisabeth and (Alan) Heredia, Isabella Cardwell, Sophia, Jackson, Porter and Lincoln McKillip, Elijah and Cohen Baker. Preceded in death by great grandson, Israel Cardwell. Also preceded by her parents, brothers. Richard, and James, twin brother William, sisters. Joan, (Robert Plumber), Margret McCarter. She was survived by sister-in-law’s Marion McCarter and Delores McCarter. Nieces and nephews Debbie, Sheryl, Jennifer, Jim, Pam, Nancy, Susan, Fred.
Preceded in death by Billy and great nephew JR. The family would like to thank all of the wonderful nursing staff at Northwoods village who became part of Wilma’s extended family for the past several years, special thanks to Tammy, Judy and Kathy who took extra special care of Mama, during these trying times of quarantine. Wilma’s best friend Judy Smith preceded her in death …. they loved laughing together …talking and sharing chocolates. She loved visiting with her great granddaughter Sophia & making silly snapchats. Wilma always welcomed a frosty or donut from her granddaughter Cassie. Thank you to sister in law Deloris & brother Jim for special visits. A big thank you to mom’s nieces Nancy and Debbie who made many trips to visit mom over the years, she loved you all dearly.
A celebration of life to follow for friends and family, date to be determined.