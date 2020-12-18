Wilma L. Frank, 85, of Kokomo, Indiana passed away on December 16, 2020. She was born on July 20, 1935 in Kokomo, IN the daughter of Burnell and Lida (Baker) Scott. On December 27, 1953 at the Lutheran Church of Our Redeemer, she married Charles E. Frank who preceded her in death.
Wilma graduated from Kokomo High School in 1953. After 30 years of service, she retired from General Motors in 1992. Wilma enjoyed playing solitaire, bird watching and putting others before herself.
Surviving relatives include daughter, Cynthia A. Frank of Kokomo, IN; sister, Sandra Cape of Durham, NC; two sister-in-laws, Carolyn Scott of Falkville, AL; Sue Frank of Kokomo, IN and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brother, Daniel W. Scott; sister-in-law, Eleanor; brother-in-laws, John, Bill, George and Bob Frank; James Cape.
Her daughter would like to thank Dr. Diane Pfiefer and her staff for the care that they gave to her mom. Along with Nurse Stephanie Morris and Aly Nunemacher-Peters for their care these many months.
Public visitation will be Sunday, December 20, 2020 from 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home 2097 West Alto Road Kokomo, IN. Entombment will be at Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery. A private funeral service will be 2:00 PM Monday, December 21, 2020 at the funeral home and streamed live on Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home's facebook. www.sunsetmemorygarden.com.