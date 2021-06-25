Wilma Joan Ball, 82, of Angola, Indiana and Port Charlotte, Florida, passed away Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at her home in Angola, Indiana.

She was born on January 3, 1939, in Amboy, Indiana to Lowell and Garnet (Freeman) Pence.

Wilma graduated from Purdue University with a master’s degree in Education.

She taught school at Haworth High School in Kokomo, Indiana for several years.

Wilma was an avid cyclist and played competitive bridge. She enjoyed playing Pickle Ball, golfing, and tennis. But most of all she loved spending time with her family and friends.

She was a member of the Lutheran Church of the Cross in Port Charlotte, Florida, Lake James Lutheran Chapel in Angola and Trinity Lutheran Church in Auburn, Indiana

Surviving are her children, Stan (Lisa) Allen of Zebulon, North Carolina, Lora (Tim) Hostetler of Kokomo, Indiana, Patrick (Margaret Felton) Ball of Auburn, Indiana and Jennifer (Michael) Fahlsing of Huntington, Indiana; siblings, Wayne Pence of Kokomo, Indiana and Wanita Fewell of Kokomo, Indiana. Also surviving are her 8 grandchildren, Cassidy Wagner, Becca (Matt) Coan, Jeremy Hostetler, Sean (Crystal) Hostetler, James (Jennifer) Goble, Leslie (Michael) Cryderman, Andrew (Kathleen) Fahlsing and Stephanie (Lucas) Wilken and 8 great-grandchildren.

Wilma was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ronald E. Ball on March 9, 2020, and her previous husband, Jim Allen.

Services will be held at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made to the Lutheran Church of the Cross, 2300 Luther Road, Port Charlotte, FL 33983.

Condolences may be expressed online through our website: www.weichtfh.com .

Local arrangements handled by the Weicht funeral home, Angola, Indiana.