Wilma Jean Duke, 78, passed away at 4:00 am on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in Kokomo, Indiana. Jeannie was born May 4, 1942 to Kenneth L. and Elizabeth H (Hawkins) Brown in Marion, Indiana. She married her husband Robert E. Duke, Sr. on January 7, 1962 at the First Christian Church in Marion. She passed with her sons by her side.
Jeannie was a 1960 graduate of Marion High School. Jeannie obtained an LPN Nursing degree and worked in a wide variety of nursing-related jobs during the course of her career. She attended McGrawsville United Methodist Church and enjoyed teaching Sunday School. She also enjoyed reading, decorating and fashion as well as spending time with her family.
Jeannie is preceded in death by her husband and her parents.
Jeannie is survived by her sons Robert (Teri) Duke, Jr. and Micheal (Lisa) Duke; grandchildren Rachel (Jeff) Seagrave, Silas Stiner, Danielle (Evan) Eikenberry, Robert Lewis Duke II, Joshua (Jacquline) Richard, Brynna Richard, Delaney Duke and Zachary Duke, and 8 great-grandchildren.
A Memorial and Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 PM on July 26, 2020 at Cross America, located at 840 Daniel Drive, Kokomo, IN. There will be a short Memorial Service at 2:00 pm followed by visitation with family and friends.