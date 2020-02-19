Wilma J. (McIlrath) Brubaker

Wilma J. Brubaker, 85, of Burlington, passed away at 9:01 a.m. on Monday, February 17, 2020, at her home. She was born September 27, 1934, in Carroll County, to George and Lorena (Calton) McIlrath. On December 10, 1965, she married Richard L. Brubaker, and he preceded her in death on October 31, 1989.
Wilma was a 1952 graduate of Burlington High School. She was a member of Burlington United Methodist Church and a lifelong resident of Burlington.
Surviving are two sons, Timothy L. (Jane) Brubaker, of Kokomo, and Thomas D. (Angela) Brubaker, of Flora; a brother, Doyal (Evelyn) McIlrath, of Burlington; two sisters-in-law, Carrie (John) Harder, of Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, and Janet McIlrath, of Flora; brother-in-law, Ron Heaton, of Burlington; eight grandchildren; and thirteen great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers and three sisters.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, February 21, 2020, at Burlington United Methodist Church, 113 W. 10th St., Burlington, with Pastor Mark Miller officiating. Burial will follow in South Union Cemetery. Friends may call from 3 to 7 p.m. on Thursday and 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Friday at the church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Wilma’s memory to the Burlington United Methodist Church or the Kokomo Rescue Missions. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.
