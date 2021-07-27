Wilma J. (Lafary) Ross

Wilma J. Ross, 87, formerly of Swayzee, IN, passed away at 12:50 a.m. Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at Century Villa in Greentown, IN. She was born March 18, 1934, in Fulton County, IL to the late Clair and Ina (Chenoweth) Lafary. In September of 1953 she married James Edward Ross who preceded her in death on June 6, 2005.
Wilma was a 1951 graduate of Cuba High School in Cuba, IL. She retired from Marion General Hospital as a cafeteria cashier and breakfast cook for the doctors. She enjoyed helping elderly family and friends and driving around to see the sites. Wilma was a talented seamstress and loved making clothes for her grandchildren.
Wilma is survived by her children, Dennis L. Ross and Tamara S. (Roy) Visser; grandchildren, Sonia A. (Tristan) Hartzell and David J. Visser; siblings, Virginia Wilson and Thelma Miller, along with many nieces and nephews.
Wilma was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James; son, David James Ross; two sisters and three brothers.
Funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at Hasler & Stout Funeral Home, 112 E. Main Street, Greentown, with Dave Turner officiating. Burial will follow in Mississinewa Memorial Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 5-8 pm Tuesday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made in Wilma’s memory to the Greentown EMS. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.hasler-stout.com.
