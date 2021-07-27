Wilma J. (Lafary) Ross

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. – The grounds of the 2021 Wisconsin Farm Technology Days in Eau Claire County truly came to life July 20-22. There were large crowds of people excited to be at a farm show again after more than a year of weathering the COVID-19 pandemic. Initial estimates are that more than 52,000 visitors attended the three-day show, shattering attendance projections. The familiar striped tents were there. So were the colorful equipment displays and fun ride-and-drives.