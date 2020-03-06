Wilma I. (Fearnow) McQuinn

I was born March 13, 1928 to Emil and Marie Fearnow. I grew up during the depression, but our family never went without food. We farmed and raised chickens, cows and hogs, and we had a huge vegetable garden and orchard. I don't even remember being poor. Everyone was just like us. I graduated from Scircleville High School in 1946. I was a cheerleader. Siblings Maurice Fearnow and Lucille Reed preceded me in death.
I married Morris McQuinn on May 7, 1949. He passed away June of 2009. We were married sixty years and had two daughters, Nancy Ricker (Jay) who had two children Quinn Ricker and Laine Ricker Wolfe; and Kim Hiniker (Gary) who had one child, Mark Hiniker (Kellie). I had eight great grandchildren.
I drove many a load of grain to the elevator and worked the fields. I enjoyed my grandchildren who visited often. I know they have wonderful memories spending time at the farm. They brought Morris and me great happiness.
I had many hobbies including gardening, both flower and vegetable. My flowers were my pride and joy. Strangers would stop to talk to me about my flower beds. I often shared my seeds. I was artistic and enjoyed ceramics, flower arranging, drawing pastels, chalk, and water color. I loved WWII movies.
I contracted with Pioneer Seed Co for many years for detasseling corn. I touched the lives of many young people and gave them their first jobs. I made friends easily and considered myself blessed to have so many people who I loved and they loved me. I loved and was loved by my family. I was a happy person and quick to laugh. When I left the farm four years ago, I adapted well and made friends easily at my new homes.
A special thank you to all the people at Community Northview Care Center. They were my friends and they loved me like a member of their family. They also were so consoling to my girls.
I was a member of West Point Christian Church for 70 years. West Point was a very important part of my life. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to my church.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to Noon with service at Noon on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at West Point Christian Church, 5112 N. 1250 E., Russiaville, IN 46979, with Pastor Darren Miracle officiating. Burial will follow in St. Paul Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Stout & Son Funeral Home in Russiaville. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.
