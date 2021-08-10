Wilma Dean Beals

Wilma Dean (Stockberger) Beals, 94, Kokomo, passed away at 4:15 pm Saturday, August 7, 2021, at Waterford Place Health Campus in Kokomo. She was born March 28, 1927 in Clinton County, the daughter of the late Orace and Ruby (Hendrickson) Stockberger. On June 1, 1947, she married Dale Beals, who preceded her in death on May 24, 2021.
Wilma was a graduate of Jackson High School. She was a homemaker her whole like and a member of Crossroads Community Church.
She is survived by her children, Wendell (Jenny) Beals, Diana Beals, Brent (Lesa) Beals; grandchildren; Jeremy (Candy) Beals, Misty (Jarad) Odle, Ricci (Jim) Cornell, Dustin (Kim) McLochlin, Stephanie (Taylor) Killings, Madison (Nick) Mealer, Heather Bye, Denise (Jason) Page, Cory (Tara) Beals; and 17 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband Dale, Wilma was preceded in death by her son, Dennis Beals; and grandson, Andrew Beals.
A graveside service will be held at 11 am Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at New London Cemetery with Keith Stockberger officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the Kokomo Rescue Mission. Stout & Son Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.
To send flowers to Wilma's family, please visit our floral store.