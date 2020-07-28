Wilma (Brewer) Williams

Wilma Williams was born the daughter of Ward and Emma (Combs) Brewer, on January 25, 1942, in Myrtle, Missouri, and died on July 25, 2020, at her home in Kokomo, Indiana, at the age of 78.
Wilma was a housewife and loving parent. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, and will be greatly missed by all that knew and loved her.
Wilma is survived by her son, Doug Williams, Kokomo; granddaughter, Kalia Griggs, Kokomo; siblings, Junior Brewer and Patsy Griffith, both of Thayer, Missouri; and special family friend, Katie Durham.
Wilma was preceded in death by her parents, Ward and Emma Brewer; husband, Fred Williams; daughter, Shelley Griggs; and siblings, Bob, Paul, Jay, R.E., Grover, Vada, JoAnn and Sadie, along with several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 10:30 am Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo, with Pastor Donnie Hughes officiating. Memorial contributions may be made in Wilma’s memory to the Church of God of the Union Assembly. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
