Willow Warner, Infant, passed away on August 25, 2021. She was born on August 25, 2021 in Indianapolis, IN the daughter of Justin and Victoria Warner (Lane) of Kokomo, IN.
In addition to her parents, surviving relatives include her grandparents, Scott and Tracy Warner of Kokomo, IN; Mike Lane of Kokomo, IN; Aunts, Shianne Wolford; Miranda Warner; Shelby Partlow; Uncles, Jared Wolford; Korey Warner; Dustin Haymaker; TJ Bartley; great-great grandparents, Phil and Michelle Ennis; Glenda Lane and several cousins.
She was preceded in death by a grandmother Sabrina Lane; great grandmothers Judith Armfield; Patricia Day; great grandfathers Gerald Armfield, Sr.; John Day and John Warner.
Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home 2097 West Alto Road Kokomo, Indiana 46902. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery Kokomo, Indiana. Visitation will be 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at the funeral home. www.sunsetmemorygarden.com.