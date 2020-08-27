Willis Anthony “Tony” Earnheart, 55, Kokomo, passed away Friday, August 21, 2020, in his home in LaFollette, Tennessee. He was born July 6, 1965, in Kokomo, to Willis F. & Wilma R. (Parker) Earnheart.
Tony served in the United States Army and later served in the United States Navy. From 2005-2006, he served as a civilian worker in Iraq, building military vehicles for the Army 503rd maintenance company. He was presented with certificates of appreciation for mission support in Operation Iraqi Freedom.
“Your action reflects great credit upon you, the 18th Corps Support Battalion, and the U.S. Army.”
Tony worked as a welder for Haynes International, as a truck driver for Western, and retired from A & S Steel. He enjoyed fishing, motorcycles and being with his family at social gatherings.
Tony is survived by his mother, Wilma Earnheart; brother, Joseph M. Earnheart; children, Anthony Taylor Earnheart (mother, Belinda Baker), Jacob Earnheart (mother, Michelle Monroe), Zachery Earnheart (mother, Nancy Roske), Brock Earnheart and Brooklyn Earnheart (mother, Alisha Camden); Breigh-Anne Hewitt; daughter-in-law, Jennifer Earnheart; 8 grandchildren, and ex-wife, Geneva York.
Funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, Jefferson Street Chapel, 414 W. Jefferson Street, with Pastor Herman Gorham officiating. Burial will follow in Crown Point Cemetery with military honors provided by the United States Navy and the Kokomo VFW Military Rites Team. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 11-1 pm Saturday at the Jefferson Street funeral home. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
