Willie F. Stevenson

Willie Farris Stevenson was born May 6, 1923 in Trenton, KY to her parents Alex and Maggie Trice.
Willie was preceded in death by her parents, 14 sisters and brothers, son Tom Bender and his wife Wilda, daughter Alexia and her husband James Edmundson, son-in-law Percy Carr, granddaughters Alicia Collins, Kimberly Bender, grandson John A. Bender, and great grandson Leandrea Bender.
Willie confessed a hope in Christ at an early age at Queen Anne Baptist in Trenton, KY. Willie loved reading her bible and listening to her gospel music especially Rance Allen. She also loved spending time with all her children and grandchildren while eating catfish or turkey tails.
Willie leaves to cherish her memories daughter Dallas Carr of St. Louis, MO, son John C. Bender (Loretta) of Kokomo, Bebbie Stevenson of Kokomo, sister Lovenia Quarles of Louisville, KY, 10 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren, 22 great-great grandchildren and 1 great-great-great grandchild and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Thursday, August 19, 2021 at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home 2097 West Alto Road Kokomo, Indiana 46902. Entombment will follow at Kokomo Memorial Park Kokomo, Indiana. Visitation will be 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM Thursday, August 19, 2021 at the funeral home. The family is requesting that everyone in attendance wear masks. Memorial contributions can be made to the Second Missionary Baptist Church, 819 North Apperson Way, Kokomo, IN 46902.
