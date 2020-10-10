Willie “Bill” Bishop Dyer, 83, Kokomo, passed away at 1:06 pm Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at his home. He was born July 17, 1937, in Gamaliel, KY, son of Joe Cephas and Effie (Stinson) Dyer. On July 19, 1985, he married Betty Curtis Bowers in Burlington, IN and she survives.