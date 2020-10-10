Willie “Bill” Bishop Dyer, 83, Kokomo, passed away at 1:06 pm Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at his home. He was born July 17, 1937, in Gamaliel, KY, son of Joe Cephas and Effie (Stinson) Dyer. On July 19, 1985, he married Betty Curtis Bowers in Burlington, IN and she survives.
Bill served in the United States Army and was Honorably Discharged on August 5, 1964. He was a member of Honey Creek Missionary Baptist Church. He had strong faith and trust in the Lord. He enjoyed fishing, gardening, and watching football and Nascar racing. Bill loved spending time with his family and grandchildren. He was a respected man with integrity and will be dearly missed.
In addition to his wife, Bill is survived by his children, Scott Newcom, Jeff Newcom, Cindy Huff, Sherri McIntire, Gregory Bowers, Kimberly (Larry) Mote; sister, Viola Stinson; 13 grandchildren, and 16 great grandchildren.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Joe Dyer, Tommie Dyer; sisters, Lucy England, Bessie Wheeler; children, Tony Bowers, Kathy Bradley; and grandson, Cory Bowers.
Funeral service will be held Monday, October 12, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Stout & Son Funeral Home, Burlington Chapel, 44 Michigan Street, Burlington, IN 46915, with Pastor Jim Stevenson officiating. Burial will follow in Burlington Cemetery with military honors provided by the United States Army and the Kokomo VFW Military Rites Team. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 11 am to 1 pm Monday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Honey Creek Missionary Baptist Church, 250 Nashville Street, Russiaville, IN. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.
