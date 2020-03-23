William Warner Tooley, Jr., 94, Kokomo, passed away at 5:45 am Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Bloom of Kokomo. He was born March 11, 1926, in Kokomo, the son of the late William Warner Sr. & Violet Esther (Mumaw) Tooley. On November 10, 1946, in Kokomo, he married Marilyn June Willis, and she survives.
William served his country with the United States Army. He retired in 1978 from Chrysler Transmission Plant as a machine operator after 20 years of service. William was a member of Alto Road Church of Christ where he was a Deacon, the Port Charlotte Church of Christ in Florida where he was an Elder, and was currently a member of the Center Road church of Christ.
Along with his wife Marilyn, William is survived by his daughters, Penny (Richard) Rossini, and Janis (Larkin) Parsons, both of Kokomo; grandchildren, Andrea (Gary) Purcell, Kokomo, Angela Stephens, Kokomo, Jessica Rossini, Indianapolis, Marc Parsons, Bradley Parsons, Ryan Parsons, Thomas (Ashley) Tooley, and Samantha Tooley, all of Kokomo; great-grandchildren, Devin Garro, Kaleigh Atchley, and Simon Thomas Tooley; and brothers, James Bentley, Roger (Doris) Bentley, and Dan Bentley, all of Kokomo.
William was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Tom Tooley; and his grandson, Michael Parsons.
Private family services will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made in William’s memory to Alzheimer’s Association, 50 E. 91st Street, Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46209-4830. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
