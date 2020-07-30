William Robert Thompson Sr.

William R. Thompson Sr. 84, went to be with the Lord on July 27, 2020 at 11:30 pm, at Waterford Place Health Campus. He was born on June 16, 1936 in Oakford, Indiana to the late Ellis Thompson and Beulah (Connor) Thompson Franklin. He married Gloria (Roberts) Thompson on Feb. 19, 1952 in Kokomo, and she preceded him in death on Jan. 28, 2016.
William retired as a foreman from the City of Kokomo Street Department. He enjoyed spending his winters in Florida and traveling with his wife. William also enjoyed playing cards, bowling, maintaining his yard, and watching IU Basketball. He loved his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, as well as his dog and best friend, Ziggy. William attended Bethel Tabernacle Church of God.
William is survived by three sons, William Jr. (Rita) Thompson, Gary (Sandy) Thompson, and David Thompson; two daughters, Kimberly (Stan) Hulben, and Kelly (Charles) Hall; eight grandchildren, Brandi McClure, Casey (Michele) Thompson, Derek Frey, Ryan Thompson, Patsy Vazquez-David, Jordan Williams, Brianna Hagelskamp, and Shelby Hall; sixteen great-grandchildren; five great great-grandchildren; brother, Walter Thompson; three sisters-in-law, Billie Thompson, Vera Harrison, and Sue Roberts; and several nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death is his loving wife of 63 years, Gloria; two brothers, Howard (Marilyn) Thompson and Doyle Thompson; sister, Carolyn (Sonny) Kuhn; and sister-in-law, Carolyn Thompson.
Funeral service for William will be 1 pm on Saturday, August 1, 2020, at Ellers Mortuary Main Chapel, 725 South Main St., Kokomo, with Pastor Steve Branstutter officiating. The funeral service will also be on Facebook Live at Ellers Mortuary Facebook page. The family will have a time of visitation from 11 am until the time of the service at 1pm, on Saturday, also at the mortuary. Facial masks will be required and social distancing of 6 feet will be practiced. Burial will follow at Crown Point Cemetery. You are invited to read William's full obituary online at www.ellersmortuarymain.com, where you may leave an online condolence for the family.