William Ray “Bill” Deafenbaugh, 82, Kokomo, passed away at 11:04 am Saturday, September 26, 2020, at his home. He was born October 23, 1937, in Warsaw, IN, the son of the late Ray & Evelyn (Parker) Deafenbaugh. On July 13, 1991, he married Arnella (Barber) Kistler who passed away August 8, 2017.
Bill was a 1955 graduate of Warsaw High School. He served with the United States Army from 1957-1959. Bill was a retired banker working with Union Bank & Trust, Wabash Valley Bank, First Federal Savings Bank and National City Bank. He enjoyed golf, reading, movies and horse racing. Bill was an active AA member for 30 years.
Bill is survived by his beloved cat, Miss Ginger; step-children, Julie (Chuck Graff) Kistler, Cyndy (Lee) Kendall, Matt Kistler, and Bruce Kistler; grandchildren, Brittany (Ryan) Bright, Kirby (Adam) Starcher, and Steven Kistler; great-grandchildren, Isabella Kistler, Aria Bright and Wesley Bright; sisters, Sarah Satterfield and Nilah Wagner; step-brother, Michael (Bonita) Holloway, along with several nieces and cousins.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Arnella; first wife, Fonda (West) Deafenbaugh; step-mother, Isabelle Deafenbaugh; step-brother, Greg Holloway; and half-brothers, James and Jeff Deafenbaugh.
Funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm Thursday, October 1, 2020, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo, with Pastor Lynn Coleman officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery with military honors provided by the U.S. Army and the Kokomo VFW Military Rites Team. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 12:30 -2 pm Thursday at the funeral home. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
