William R."Bill" Bousum

William Robert “Bill” Bousum, 66, Kokomo, passed away Saturday, February 6, 2021, at his home. He was born April 8, 1954, in Kokomo, the son of the late Ralph Earl Bousum & Dora C. (Fuller) Bousum. On August 27, 1976, he married Debby Ann Kuhn who survives.
Bill was a 1972 graduate of Kokomo High School. He attended Ivy Tech Community College and World Harvest Bible College. Bill retired from Chrysler Corp after 30 years of service. He loved music, wrote songs and played the guitar. For many years, he and Debby served on the worship team at Family Worship Center and did music together for weddings and other activities.
Along with his wife Debby, Bill is also survived by his daughters, Christine Danielle Bousum and Tiffany Leigh (Jacob) Rodabaugh; grandchildren, Carleigh Madison Feldhouse, Ryleigh Janae Grant, Brady Michael Keith Grant, Madilynn Rodabaugh, Aleigha Rodabaugh and Tenley Rodabaugh; siblings, Connie (Bill) Absher, Joy Ammerman, Jim (Kathy) Bousum, Bonnie Patmore, Tim (Diane) Bousum, Garry (Diana) Bousum, Patrick (Kim) Bousum, Starr (Phil) Petty and John Christopher (Deanna) Bousum, along with a multitude of nieces and nephews.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Ralph and Steve Bousum; sister-in-law, Mary Pat Bousum; and brothers-in-law, Larry Patmore and Wayne Ammerman.
Services celebrating Bill’s life will be held at 1:00 pm Thursday, February 11, 2021, at Family Worship Center, 1149 E. Center Road, Kokomo, with Pastor Jim Bradley officiating. Entombment will follow in Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 11:00 am until time of service on Thursday at the church. Memorial contributions may be made in Bill’s memory to the Muscular Dystrophy Family Foundation, PO Box 776, Carmel, IN 46032. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
