William Oliver Gilbert, 82, Kokomo, passed away at 7:22 pm Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at his home. He was born June 25, 1938, in Kokomo, the son of the late William & Violet Irene (Oliver) Gilbert. On September 3, 1960, in Alto, Indiana, he married Joyce Ann Martin and she survives.
William served with the United States Navy and was a member of the American Legion. He worked for Kolux Signs and served as President of the Union. He loved NASCAR, IU basketball, and reading his Bible. He also loved spending time with his grandchildren and was a collector of many things.
Along with his wife Joyce, William is also survived by his children, Joseph (Billie Jo) Gilbert, Lisa Gilbert (Mike) Tranosky and Becky Gilbert Leep; grandchildren, Tommy Miller, Josh Miller, Jeremy Robinson, Brian Robinson, Tony McKibben, Tiffany Gilbert, Bridget Gilbert, Molly McKee, Drew McKee and Saylem Hancock, along with 19 great-grandchildren; siblings, Leslie (Jo) Gilbert, Max (Nancy) Gilbert, Betty Pence and Dorothy Bates, along with several nieces and nephews.
William was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Tammy Gilbert; and siblings, Mary Ann Gilbert, Don Welcher and Louise Pentland.
Funeral service will be held at 4:00 pm Monday, July 13, 2020, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo, with his grandson Jeremy Robinson officiating. Military honors will be provided by the United States Navy and the Kokomo VFW Military Rites Team. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 2-6 pm Sunday at the funeral home. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
