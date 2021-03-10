William Odell Young, 92, Russiaville, passed away at 7 pm Friday, March 5, 2021 at his home. He was born September 24, 1928 to the late Sherman and Ida (Richardson) Young in Byrdstown, TN. On February 25, 1955, he married Ila Pauline (Dailey) Young in Tunis, MS, who preceded him in death on May 12, 2015.
William served in the United States Army from 1950-1952, earning the rank of Private First Class. He spent that time stationed in Japan. In March of 1981, he retired from Chrysler Corporation after 30 years of service. William enjoyed farming, hunting, fishing, buying lottery tickets, and spending time with family.
William is survived by his son, Bruce Young; grandson, Joseph (Kathleen) Young; and 3 great-grandchildren, Trace, Owen, and Aaron Young.
In addition to his wife Ila Pauline, William was preceded in death by his parents, 5 brothers, and 3 sisters.
A private funeral service will be held with Rev. Darrell Hunt officiating. Burial will follow in Russiaville Cemetery. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com. Stout & Son Funeral Home have been entrusted with arrangements.
