William Noel Waggle Jr., 34, Kokomo, passed away at 6:19 am, Wednesday August 18, 2021, at his residence. He was born in Kokomo on March 6, 1987, to William Noel Waggle Sr. and Susan (Day) Hickman.
William attended Kokomo High School. He attended Grace Memorial Church of God and Christ church. He enjoyed going for car rides, and checking out Facebook.
Along with his parents, William Waggle Sr. and Susan Hickman, he was survived by two sisters, Nicole Colip and Amber Waggle; niece, Khloe Henry; nephew, Noel Chapman; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Services will be held at 11:00 am, Thursday August 26, 2021, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Rd., Kokomo, with word of comfort by Brother Dennis C. Sanders. Burial will follow in Crown Point Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from 10:00 am to the start of the service on Thursday at the funeral home. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com