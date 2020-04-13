William Michael Price, 60, Kokomo, passed away at 12:07 p.m. Friday, April 3, 2020 at St. Vincent Kokomo. He was born February 4, 1960 in Kokomo to William and Kathleen (Turner) Price.
Michael worked as a bowling alley mechanic for several alleys before managing the Eagles Home bowling alley. He enjoyed the CB radio hobby and was known by the handle “Porky Pig”.
Michael is survived by his children, Michael Alexander Price and Heather Marie Price; sisters, Joyce (Roger) Higginbottom and Carol McKoon; uncle, Bruce Price; step-brother, Benny Elliott; step-sisters, Wanda (Terry) Alexander, Loretta Koepp, Diane Juranko, and Shelia (Doug) Mertens; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Eric Price; and step-parents, Mary Sue Elliott Price and Ervin Ooten.
Private family services will be held at a later time. Hasler-Stout Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Messeges of condolence may be left at www.hasler-stout.com.
