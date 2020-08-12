William Michael Dane
1932 - 2020
William Michael Dane, 87, of Kokomo, passed away July 30, 2020. He was born December 17, 1932, in Kokomo to George and Hazel (Vetter) Dane. William married Carolyn Sue James on February 6, 1953. She passed away October 1, 1998.
William graduated from Kokomo High School in 1950. He served with honor in the U.S. Navy “Seabees” from 1951-1955. He retired from Delco Electronics after over 30 years and enjoyed woodworking.
He is survived by his children, Michael Dane, Indianapolis, Gigi (Jeff) Shook, Indianapolis, Gina (Matthew) Leach, Cape Coral, FL, Gail (Mark) Miller, Sharpsville; Grandchildren Julie (David) Papineau, Lafayette, Cathy Shook, Lafayette, Ellie Dane, Indianapolis, Megan (Zach) Miller, Indianapolis, Molly Leach, Cape Coral, FL, Evan Miller, Winston Salem, NC, Erin (Parker) Fessenden, Boise, ID; Grand-daughter-in-law Wendy Dane, Bell Buckle, TN; Great Grandchildren, Gage Dane, Bell Buckle, TN, Katie and Clair Papineau, Lafayette, Ismael Dane, Roger Lee Cline IV, and Jaxson Cline, Indianapolis; Great-great grandchildren – Scout Dane, Bell Buckle, TN; and several nieces and nephews.
Proceeding him in death were his parents, sisters Jean Ann Milam, Gloria (Sophie) Densborn, and brother, James Dane. Also a son, Zedric “Ricky” Dane, and Grandsons Michael J Dane and Gabriel Dane.
He was laid to rest at Sunset Memory Garden cemetery in Kokomo with full military rites. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 5635 W 96th St, Indianapolis, IN 46278, or the American Foundation for the Blind, 1401 S Clark St, Suite 730, Arlington, VA 22202.