William Mendoza

William Joseph “Billy” Mendoza, 31, Kokomo, passed away October 2, 2021. He was born December 28, 1989, in Fort Hood, Texas, the son of Peter Mendoza & Sonja (Clark) Reeves.
Billy attended Kokomo High School. He worked in construction until 2018 and for United Hospital Services in 2016. Billy loved to listen to music, watch his favorite movies, play video games with his son, have cookouts and spend time with his family. He also loved helping his grandpa as much as he could. He always lit up a room with his laughter and did his best to make people smile. Billy loved to draw and write poetry. He liked giving and getting tattoos, going to the lake and having family gatherings. Billy loved his food and tried to eat everything, so we had to ration his food. He loved with his whole heart and was an amazing son, brother, grandson, uncle, nephew and friend.
Along with his parents, Billy is also survived by his step-father, Isaiah Reeves; children, Gabriel Mendoza, Delanie Rose Wojtkiewicz and Xavier Randolph; siblings, Brittany Baxter, Kristi Hill, Mathew Mendoza and Ronnie Baxter; niece and nephews, Cylas Baxter, Ronnie Baxter Jr., Ameah Baxter and Jordan Powe; grandparents, Gene Clark, Mary Clark and Thelma Bishop; aunts and uncles, Max Clark, Paul Clark, Mark Clark, Hunny Lee, Jeannie Clark, William Lee, Heather Clark, Thomas Lay and Nichole Clark; cousins, Dameon Clark, Krystalynne Clark, Neveah Clark, Myrah Clark, Noah Hughes, Jonah Hughes, Sarah Hughes, Alianna Lee, Ethan Lee, Hayden Clark, Chase Clark, Mary Miron, Jeremiah Clark, Veronica Fletcher, Hannah Schwinn, Dalton Robinson, Brandon Robinson, Benny Downs, Raven Clark, Heather McCarter and Jack Lay.
Billy was preceded in death by his sister, Holli Irene Mendoza; uncles, Victor Mendoza and Joey Mendoza; cousin, Kayden Clark; and great-grandparents, William and Evelyn Clark, Mary and Joe Mendoza and Geneva and Genard Bishop.
Service’s will be held at 3:00 pm on Friday October 15, 2021, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo. Friends may visit with the family from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm on Friday at the funeral home. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
