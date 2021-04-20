William Martin Graff, 90, Kokomo, passed away at 8:18 am, Thursday, April 8, 2021, at Century Villa Health Care in Greentown. He was born September 15, 1930, at Howard County Hospital (now St. Joseph's Hospital) in Kokomo, the son of the late Leroy H. & Margaret V (Cooper) Graff. On September 17, 1952, he married Marlene Francis of Kokomo who proceeded him in death on December 11, 2011. On March 10, 1984, in Kokomo, he married Evelyn Long who preceded him in death on September 30, 1998.
William graduated from Kokomo High School in 1948 and was a 1957 graduate of Purdue University where he earned his Bachelor of Science in Pharmaceutical Sciences. He served with the United States Army, 3rd Division, Medical Corps during the heart of the Korean Conflict and earned the Korean Service Medal with 2 Bronze Stars. William had been a member of First Congregational Church and the Indiana Pharmacist Association. During his long career in Kokomo as a pharmacist, he owned the well-known Blue Cross Drug store, worked at Haag's and then was head of the pharmacy department at then Howard Community Hospital (now Howard Regional) for 26 years He also served as President of the Howard County Pharmacist Association for several years and was a lifetime member of Purdue Memorial Union.
William is survived by his children, Chuck Graff (Julie Kistler) of Kokomo and Bill (Roxanne) Graff Fort Wayne; step-children, Janet Bower and Nancy Long; step-daughter-in-law, Gloria Long; grandchildren, Chelsea (Kyle) Emerick, Nick Graff and Sandy Graff; and brother, Charles (Marilyn) Graff. of Kansas City and sister-in-law, Jane Graff of Indianapolis and 4 nieces and nephews, 7 great nieces and nephews, 7 great-great nieces and nephews and 4 great-great-great nieces and nephews.
William was preceded in death by his parents; wives, Marlene and Evelyn; step-sons, Art Long and Joe Long; brother, Jerry Graff; and sister, Suella Dresch.
William was an avid golfer, especially during his early retirement years.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm Friday, April 23, 2021, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo, with Pastor Jason Grant officiating. Burial will follow in Kokomo Memorial Park Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 11:00 am until time of service on Friday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made in William’s memory to: The Community Howard Regional Health Foundation or The Purdue Student Union. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
